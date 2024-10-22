New York Knicks reportedly made failed at attempt at Mikal Bridges contract extension before season opener

A new report suggests that the New York Knicks failed at an attempt to lock up a core member of their roster before their season opener on Tuesday night.

The Knicks are just hours away from the start of their 2024-25 campaign. And there is a lot of excitement about this year’s squad. Last season, the Knickerbockers earned the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a core group led by Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby.

Related: New York Knicks game today – Get details on Week 1 of the Knicks regular season schedule

However, after coming up short in the conference semis this spring, the Knicks front office went all in on bolstering their roster this summer with a pair of blockbuster deals. First, they surprised many by making a trade for Brooklyn Nets two-way star Mikal Bridges. Then earlier this month they shocked the NBA world again with a huge deal for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns comes with a contract that runs until at least 2026-27 and Hart also has a deal that ends the same season. Brunson and Anunoby are also locked into new deals through 2028-29. However, Bridges’ future in New York is not as assured and the team tried to change that this week.

Mikal Bridges contract: Four years, $90.9 million (Two years and $48 million left)

New York Knicks made a failed attempt at a $60 million Mikal Bridges contract extension

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Per league sources, the Knicks did offer what they could — two years, $60 million — but again that just doesn’t make sense for Bridges given his age and consistent production,” The Athletic Knicks insider James L. Edwards III reported Monday night. The deadline to sign eligible players to extensions was this afternoon.

It is not surprising that Bridges is looking to bet on himself instead of taking a contract that is only as few million more than he is making the next two seasons. The 28-year-old will be eligible for a four-year, $156 million extension next season.

Related: Where do the New York Knicks land in our latest NBA power rankings?