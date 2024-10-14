Donte DiVincenzo gets into stunning altercation with New York Knicks bench during and after return game at MSG

Former New York Knicks fan-favorite Donte DiVincenzo let his unhappiness with being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves publicly known during their preseason game on Sunday night.

The Knicks and Timberwolves stunned the basketball world a couple of weeks ago when they agreed to a blockbuster trade just days before the start of 2024 NBA training camp. In the deal, New York acquired four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. While Minnesota landed a first-round pick, three-time All-Star Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo.

Most Knicks fans were not broken up about Randle being traded. However, DiVincenzo quickly became a fan-favorite during his one year with the team last season. His departure bothered some among the NYK fan base. Well, being traded out west didn’t sit well with the former Villanova star either.

Donte DiVincenzo gets into argument with New York Knicks bench during and after Sunday’s game

On Sunday night, the Knicks and Timberwolves met up in a preseason matchup at Madison Square Garden. Following the blockbuster trade just a couple of weeks ago, things were always going to be awkward. However, things got uncomfortable in the first couple of minutes when DiVincenzo was shooting free throws.

While at the line he begins to banter with someone on the Knicks bench. Then it looks like he says, “Thanks for the trade Thibs… that’s what happens when they let you run the show.” Suggesting head coach Tom Thibodeau is the reason he was traded this month. The assumption was that the back-and-forth was all in good fun.

However, after the New York Knicks 115-110 victory, the former guard was caught on camera arguing with assistant coach Rick Brunson — who is the father of friend and top NYK star Jalen Brunson. Things got a little heated and the pair had to be separated by players and coaches from the two teams.

It was a stunning moment that shows that NBA athletes are still people and DiVincenzo is not quite over the shocking trade that sent him to Minny earlier this month.

