NBA world shocked over Karl-Anthony Towns’ reported trade to New York Knicks

A Shams bomb shook up the NBA world on Friday night. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the New York Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick in a three-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets.

Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. pic.twitter.com/FafQlY48Y1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2024

According to Charania, the Knicks are sending DaQuan Jeffries, salary, and draft compensation to the Hornets.

Related: New York Knicks insider adds to speculation they could target former No. 1 overall pick to replace Mitchell Robinson

No one saw this news coming, especially a few days before training camp starts for both teams.

Towns appeared to be emotional about the trade, posting an ellipsis on X, formerly Twitter.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reports Towns’ camp is “stunned” by the move. Knicks president Leon Rose used to be Towns’ agent.

This comes after the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the offseason. The Knicks are looking to build around guard Jalen Brunson and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Towns, whom the Timberwolves took first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, was a four-time All-Star with the team. He averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds last season as he and Anthony Edwards helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals.

The trade news set NBA social media ablaze.

Surprised Thibs signed off on that. He was NOT a fan of KAT in Minnesota. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) September 28, 2024

oh buddy, the knicks are really going to do this??? https://t.co/evcXuW251I — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 28, 2024

First big trade of the Post Woj Era! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) September 28, 2024

trading for Bridges and getting Brunson to take a below-market deal with the whole Nova Knicks thing only to trade DiVincenzo before they even play a game together is legitimately one of the funnier developments I've seen in the NBA — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) September 28, 2024

KAT is a perfect fit on the Knicks. Can play as the lone big or as a 4 next to Mitchell Robinson. Elite floor spacer who won’t be pressured to carry. Randle wasn’t an ideal fit, Donte is good but replaceable from existing pieces on the roster including KAT’s own shooting prowess. https://t.co/uU4tUQjBZK — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 28, 2024

Ya’ll…. — McNutt Monica (@McNuttMonica) September 28, 2024

What does Karl-Anthony Towns’ contract look like?

ESPN’s Bobby Marks points out that Towns is in the first year of a four-year, $220 million supermax extension he signed in 2022.

The Knicks now have an apparent starting five of Towns, Brunson, Bridges, O.G. Anunoby, and Josh Hart.

Related: Where do the New York Knicks land in our preseason NBA power rankings?