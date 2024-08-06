Why New York Jets star says Aaron Rodgers is ‘liar’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers are not only New York Jets teammates and among the biggest stars in the NFL. But they’re friends away from the football field, too.

So, why would the Jets Pro-Bowl cornerback call the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback a “liar” on national TV?

Well, believe it or not, “liar” as it’s used here is a compliment and not Sauce throwing some shade on Rodgers.

The 23-year-old was a guest on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football program and was asked why it’s so difficult to pick off Rodgers, even in practice. His reply was full of awe for one of the game’s greatest QBs.

“As a defense, we call him a liar because a lot of times where he’s looking is not where the ball is going,” Gardner said. “So, he helps the whole defense out having better eye discipline and he just makes us better each and every day.”

Gardner also explained that Rodgers has the uncanny ability to put the ball in spots that only his receiver can catch. Rodgers doesn’t do 50-50 balls, according to the stud corner. It’s make a perfect throw or make sure that the next option is that it’s an incompletion out of bounds.

“Man, I’m going to be honest, it’s so hard to intercept him,” Gardner said.

Rodgers has been picked 105 times over 19 NFL seasons, including 12 in 2022, his final season with the Green Bay Packers and his most recent full season in the League.

The 40-year-old lasted just four plays into his Jets debut last season before rupturing an Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. He missed the rest of the season but has been a full go in Jets training camp this summer.

Related: Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson move on after public spat at New York Jets camp

Jets stars Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner have ‘great relationship’

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After Rodgers was traded to the Jets in 2023, he took a quick liking to Gardner, who was coming off an All-Pro rookie season. The two attended a New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden, dined at Carbone in Manhattan and tossed each other bouquets of praise during training camp.

Things may have quieted down publicly with them, but there remains a deep bond between Rodgers and Gardner. And the veteran continues to take the young star under his wing.

“We have a great relationship. I can talk to him about anything./ He can talk to me about anything, as well,” Gardner shared. “I was in the process of building a home (in New Jersey) and he was just telling me the things I need to get in it recovery-wise. And I’m like, ‘Hey, he really cares about me and my recovery and my body.'”

As for their 17-year age difference, Sauce said he doesn’t even notice it when they are together.

“I’m surprised every time someone tells me he’s 40 because he don’t really act like it,” Gardner explained. “Like, he acts very mature, but he don’t act like a 40-year-old. He’s got swag, he’s cool, a great sense of humor. He’s a funny cat.”

Funny or not, the Jets need Rodgers to turn back the clock this season and find his MVP magic from as recently as 2020 and 2021 if they hope to end their brutal 13-year playoff drought, which is longest in the NFL. And though the season opener is five weeks away, Sauce’s scouting report should provide some hope that Rodgers is back in top form in 2024.