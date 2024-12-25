Aaron Rodgers offers blunt response about New York Jets future

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s been nothing short of a disastrous season for the New York Jets.

The team has now missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season and fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas during the year. A damning report from The Athletic recently revealed that owner Woody Johnson allegedly rejected an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy because of the wide receiver’s Madden rating, and Johnson was also reportedly taking advice from his teenage sons to make franchise decisions.

This wasn’t the year the Jets imagined when they entered with Super Bowl aspirations, fueled by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, young offensive stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, and a stout defense. However, it all came crumbling down as Gang Green sits at 4-11 going into Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Questions are now swirling around the future of their controversial quarterback. Rodgers has a $23.5 million cap hit for 2025, and the Jets would need to pick up a $35 million option to retain him.

Aaron Rodgers talks future with New York Jets

Tensions between Rodgers and Johnson have seemingly reached a boiling point. ESPN previously reported that a source said they would be “shocked” if Johnson brought Rodgers back for next season. Johnson reportedly even suggested benching Rodgers in Week 6 of the season.

When asked Tuesday if he thinks Johnson wants to bring him back for 2025, Rodgers responded curtly, “You should ask Woody,” according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

When questioned about any conversations with Johnson regarding his future with the Jets, Rodgers simply replied, “No.”

Rodgers, who is dealing with an MCL injury to his left knee, said he will take time after the season to contemplate his future, but it appears the writing is on the wall with the Jets. If Rodgers does play in 2025, he will likely be suiting up for a new team.

