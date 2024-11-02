5 Bold Predictions for the Washington Commanders versus New York Giants Week 9 matchup

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders (6-2) will travel to East Rutherford to take on the New York Giants (2-6) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders are looking to sweep the season series from New York for the first time since 2021, while the Giants are still looking for their first victory at home this season.

When these two teams played each other in Week 2, the Commanders came away with a 21-18 victory despite not scoring a touchdown. Their game on Sunday has the potential to be just as wild and entertaining.

Here are five predictions for Sunday’s game.

Daniel Jones will throw two touchdown passes

You wouldn’t think that a quarterback throwing two touchdown passes at home would be considered a bold prediction. But Jones has yet to throw a touchdown pass at MetLife Stadium this season. In fact, Jones hasn’t thrown a touchdown at home since Week 17 of the 2022 season.

The clock is ticking on Jones time with Big Blue. If Jones has another subpar performance against the Commanders, Sunday could be his last start as a Giant. Jones threw two touchdowns in their first matchup of the season, and he’ll do so again on Sunday.

Jayden Daniels records 300-plus yards, rushes and passes for TD

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Giants head coach thought very highly of Jayden Daniels and that he would have traded up to draft him if possible. So far the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is living up to the hype as he has thrown for 1,736 yards with seven touchdowns to just two interceptions. He’s also been highly effective running the pass as he’s run the ball 74 times for 424 yards and touchdowns.

In Week 2, Daniels had 270 all-purpose yards against New York’s defense. This time he’ll fare even better as he’ll have 300 combined yards passing and rushing and will throw a touchdown pass and run for another.

New York Giants defense will force three turnovers

New York is currently minus 3 in turnover differential as the defense has forced six fumbles and just one interception through the first eight weeks of the season. They were minus one in turnover differential in Week 2, which played a pivotal role in their defeat.

If the Giants are going to pull off the upset, they must win the turnover battle. Expect Shane Bowen’s defense to end Commanders drives with turnovers as they will force three turnovers.

Washington holds Malik Nabers under 50 receiving yards

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With the exception of a drop late in the game, Malik Nabers was sensational in the first matchup catching 10 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has a savvy defensive mind and knows the best way to shut down New York’s offense is to take away their best offensive weapon.

Look for the Commanders to focus their game plan on shutting down the sixth overall pick in the draft, which will result in Nabers having under 50 receiving yards.

Devin Singletary rushes for 100-plus yards

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tyrone Tracy Jr is still in concussion protocol and might miss Sunday’s game. This leaves the door open for Devin Singletary to be the starter in Tracy’s absence.

Singletary had a critical fumble in the third quarter in Week 2 that ended a scoring opportunity. The 27-year-old running back will look to redeem himself with a strong performance and help guide his team to a win. Singletary has yet to have a 100-yard rushing performance as a Giant, but that will change on Sunday as he will eclipse the 100-yard mark.

Prediction: Despite the contrast in records these are two evenly matched teams and just like the previous meeting, this game should come down to the wire. New York’s defense failed to force a punt in the last meeting, but they’ll have a bounce-back performance and make plays when it matters most to get the win. Giants 24, Commanders 21.