New Orleans Saints rumors: Team in on top remaining NFL free agent ahead of Week 1

The New Orleans Saints already have one Pro Bowl safety in that of Tyrann Mathieu. Could front office head Mickey Loomis and Co. be angling for another?

Saints insider Nick Underhill reported recently that New Orleans is bringing in two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons for a workout.

Simmons, 30, was surprisingly released by the Denver Broncos after earning second-team All-Pro honors this past season. He’s the top remaining free agent with the full preseason slate set to begin on Thursday.

It remains somewhat of a surprise that Simmons has not latched on with a team after the Broncos moved on from him this past spring.

The former third-round pick from Boston College has been among the best ball hawks in the NFL since entering the league back in 2016. Ovre the course of his career, Simmons has recorded 30 interceptions in 118 games.

This past season saw Simmons record three interceptions while yielding a mere 89.1 QB rating when targeted. He has not given up more than 455 passing yards in each of the past five seasons.

For New Orleans, signing Simmons would create one of the better safety tandems in the NFL. It might be a necessity given the team’s question marks at cornerback.

Right now, Jordan Howden is slated to start opposite Mathieu at safety. He started seven games as a rookie last season after being a fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in the 2023 NFL Draft.