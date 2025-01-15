New Orleans Saints expected to make strong push and land top coaching candidate

Darren Rizzi gave it his best shot after being named the New Orleans Saints’ interim head coach once Dennis Allen was fired in Week 10. But Rizzi couldn’t salvage a season that was already lost after a 2-7 start. Rizzi managed to lead the Saints to a respectable 3-5 record, but that won’t get anyone back to the playoffs.
Now, the Saints are seeking an upgrade, and they’ve spoken with a long list of interview candidates. But that search could come to an end if they get the candidate many believe they have at the top of their list.
New Orleans Saints expected to hire Aaron Glenn for head coaching job
The New Orleans Saints are just one of six NFL teams with a head coaching vacancy. Yet one of the top candidates, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, has close ties to the Saints’ organization.
Now, he’s being predicted to land in New Orleans by ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
Glenn has previously been called a potential “culture-setter,” which could be exactly what the Saints need after finally pulling the plug on what remained of the Sean Payton coaching tree.
