New Orleans Pelicans’ injuries continue to mount as All-Star out indefinitely with hamstring strain

The injury woes continue for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Zion Williamson is out indefinitely after suffering a left hamstring strain during Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain. Medical imaging taken this morning confirmed the injury. Williamson will be out indefinitely and further updates will be appropriately provided,” the Pelicans said in a post on X.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reports Williamson is expected to miss several weeks.

The former No. 1 overall pick had missed four games already this season with hamstring and quad soreness. In the six games he played, Williamson was averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

This is just the latest in a litany of injuries Williamson has dealt with since entering the league in 2019, including missing the entire 2021-22 season with a broken foot. Williamson has actually missed more games than he has played, as he’s only played 70 games in a season once.

Zion Williamson latest injury to New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are turning into a hospital ward.

Williamson is the latest star to get hurt. The Pelicans have also been without CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones, Jordan Hawkins, and Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans have lost seven of their last eight games and are 3-7 on the season.

The short-handed Pelicans will next face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

