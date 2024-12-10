New England Patriots expected to ‘offer the moon’ to specific game changer free agent this offseason

The New England Patriots will have a boatload of money to spend again this offseason and a new report claims the organization is likely to throw a lot of it at one specific star free agent.

This was always expected to be a tough year for the Patriots. It was their first season without coaching legend Bill Belichick. They aren’t overflowing with elite talent at various positions. And they were expected to give a lot of playing time to a rookie quarterback in 2024.

However, being a 3-10 team entering their game in Week 15 is below what the front office hoped for this season. It’s all the more frustrating because New England went into NFL free agency earlier this year with the most available cap space. Yet they did not land any major names on the open market.

Well, on Monday, The Athletic New England Patriots reporter Chad Graff claimed the team will look to do much better in free agency early next year and will “offer the moon” to one specific player: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Tee Higgins stats (2024): 7 games, 43 catches, 558 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns

New England Patriots expected to make Tee Higgins a top priority in NFL free agency

“The Patriots are going to be all in on Tee Higgins,” Graff proclaimed. “They’ve shown an interest in established receivers, and Higgins is the best free agent. I expect them to offer him the moon. The question is whether he says yes or no.”

Graff believes that in the spring, the Patriots lacked certain elements to successfully draw a star offensive free agent. Those being “money, the quarterback, the destination, and the chance of winning.” But with rookie Drake Maye showing signs of progress, he believes that could be important in luring Higgins to New England. Along with the best money offer.

Tee Higgins contract (Projection): Five years, $125 million

Higgins is a very talented young receiver who has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler. However, injuries have been a huge problem for him the last two seasons. Nevertheless, in 2021 and 2022, he posted 1,000+ yard seasons for the Bengals.

