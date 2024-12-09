Week 15 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and worst offenses right now, including the Rams and Vikings

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It has been an eventful first 14 weeks of the 2024 NFL season. The most effective offenses have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. While the worst of the worst is giving defenses around the league easy days at work each week. Ahead of the Week 15 slate of games, we look at the 10 worst and 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses Heading Into Week 13

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit like the Detroit Lions that puts up points with ease on Sundays. Quite a few groups are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses going into Week 15 of the 2024 NFL schedule.

10. Carolina Panthers

After being benched after Week 2, 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was given the Carolina Panthers starting QB spot back in Week 8. And while it hasn't always been pretty, the former Alabama star has been better. Avoiding the turnover issues that plagued him for the last year and a half. In Week 14, the Carolina offense was solid in a tough matchup against an elite Eagles defense. The run game posted 118 total yards, and Adam Thielen had a big day as he reeled in 102 through the air. Unfortunately, they only tallied 16 and came up just short of Philly this weekend.

9. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season as Deshaun Watson's downward spiral into mediocrity hit new levels. However, with him out of the picture due to a season-ending Achilles injury, draft bust Jameis Winston is now the man under center and has brought life to the unit. In Week 13, the former Bucs QB posted nearly 500 passing yards and four TDs as the offense scored 32 against the Broncos. But just like turnovers were a problem for him and the team last week, that was the case again on Sunday against the Steelers. Winston threw two more INTs in their loss to the Steelers and was far less efficient. Hitting on only 24 of his 41 passes.

8. New York Jets

There was a lot of hope and hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense this season. Yet despite some talented weapons, the unit hasn't taken off (pun intended) in 2024. However, in Week 14 against rivals the Dolphins the NYJ offense had its best showing of the season. On Sunday, the unit put up 26 as Rodgers threw for over 300 yards for the first time this season. And Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams reeled in over 100 receiving yards apiece. But in a perfect Jets moment, 26 wasn't enough as the far better Miami offense scored 33 this weekend.

7. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense went into the season hoping top overall pick Caleb Williams could avoid the classic mistakes of a rookie QB early in the season. And over the first few weeks, it seemed like he might. However, in the second half, the inexperience has shown and there have been rumblings of potentially being benched. In Week 14 against the 49ers, the offense struggled mightily. Williams did throw two TDs on Sunday. However, he managed just 134 yards through the air. Making matters impossible was the run game offering next to nothing as they tallied just 68 total yards against San Francisco.

6. New England Patriots – BYE

The New England Patriots offense has been an unsurprising disappointment for much of the 2024 season. Rookie Drake Maye was expected to get playing time and he has struggled, also as expected. However, he has started to show very nice signs of development in recent games. In Week 13 against the Buccaneers, Young was again solid as he helped keep him in the game while nearly throwing 300 yards. Unfortunately, the Bucs defense completely shut down the run game (78 total yards), and the severely hampered their chances of making the most of two Tampa turnovers on Sunday.

5. Indianapolis Colts – BYE

The Indianapolis Colts offense had a legitimate QB controversy on their hands. However, despite Joe Flacco seeming like the better choice, the franchise is thinking long-term and went back to youngster Anthony Richardson. While he has shown improvement in his passing, that was not the case against the Lions in Week 12. That continued this week as he musted just over 100 yards and two INTs to go with his two TDs. Fortunately, they received 144 total yards from the run game, and boy, did they need it in a hard-fought 25-24 win over the Patriots this Sunday.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

The expectations were not high for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024. And the unit has delivered on those sad assumptions all season. The run game has offered next to nothing, the blocking isn't good and Gardner Minshew has given proof he is better off as a backup. Aidan O'Connell has been under center in recent weeks after Minshew suffered a season-ending injury. Well, the dumpster fire of a season on offense took another turn when O'Connell incurred a knee injury against the Buccaneers in Week 14 that will likely also end his season. It was the standout moment on another sad day as Las Vegas managed just 13 points in another loss.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars offense has been a major disappointment this season. Even when former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was available they struggled. However, with him out for the season and Mac Jones filling in the unit has been even worse. In a Week 14 matchup of awful offenses against the Titans, the Jags managed just 10 points. Jones threw for just over 200 and two interceptions. Enough to set up a loss on Sunday. Fortunately, their defense quieted Tennessee’s offense, and their 10 points were enough to get a W.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans offense has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL for much of the season. While they’ve had some better showings recently, the Titans’ offense was again in awful form on Sunday. In a Week 14 clash of bad offenses against Jacksonville, a nice 102 rushing-yard day from Tony Pollard was wasted as Tennessee could only muster six points against the Jags. Unsurprisingly, it led to another loss this weekend.

1. New York Giants

The New York Giants offense has been terrible all season. It even led to QB Daniel Jones being benched and released after Week 12. Sadly for Big Blue fans, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock have made no difference as his replacement under center. While they had a solid showing last week, they were back in terrible form in Week 14, as they posted just 11 points at home against the Saints. A perfect example of how bad things are is that Lock — who got the start again this week — was the team's leading rusher on Sunday (59 yards).

Top 10 NFL Offense in Week 13

In today's game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and potentially contend for a championship. With that in mind, here are the 10 best offenses in the NFL heading into the Week 15 slate of games.

10. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins offense plummeted in our NFL offense rankings with starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out for much of the first half of the season after suffering a fourth concussion in five seasons. However, the Pro Bowler has been back under center for the last month-plus, and unsurprisingly, the offense has taken off. After a surprising off game last week, the Dolphins offense recaptured its recent momentum as they dropped 32 on rivals the Jets in Week 14. Tagovailoa tossed 331 passing yards and two more TDS on Sunday. The big issue is while the passing game is back in vintage form, the run game continues to be a problem (44 total yards).

9. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024, but they continue to chug along, put up points, and win games by making big plays when it matters most. However, the last few weeks have been a struggle at times. And that continued in Week 14 against the Chargers. The Los Angeles defense stifled the Chiefs run game and allowed just 96 combined yards. The passing attack was no better as KC managed just 19 points. But thanks to their defense that was enough to get another win and AFC West title on Sunday.

8. Washington Commanders – BYE

Top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been everything the Washington Commanders offense could have hoped for and more. The rookie QB has been a threat through the air and on the ground and has been key in being a contender for the NFC East title this season. After a very rough day last week, the Commanders’ offense came back to life on Sunday when they dropped 42 on the Titans. Daniels hit on 25 of his 30 passes and threw three more TDs. Running back Brian Robinson gave the unit balance with 103 yards and a TD on just 16 carries this weekend.

7. Los Angeles Rams

When Matthew Stafford has his full complement of weapons the Los Angeles Rams offense can be dynamite. That was on full display in a wild shootout against the Bills in Week 14. On Sunday, the Buffalo defense had no answer for the dynamic receiving combo of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The star receivers combined for 17 catches, 254 receiving yards, and a pair of touchdowns. And the Rams needed every bit of it as their 44 points on offense was just enough to outlast the Bills this weekend, 44-42.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals offense have not been as formidable as in years past. While they have had some big days in 2024, the unit has been up and down all season. However, in the second half of the season, they have looked much more like the offense that was considered among the very best the last few seasons. In Week 13, the unit had a big day as they put up an impressive 38 points against a good Steelers defense. Sadly, While Burrow threw for over 300 yards and three TDs, his three turnovers were killer as they fill 44-38 to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

5. Baltimore Ravens – BYE

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered Week 13 as one of the top units in 2024. Last week, they had a big day as they helped to post 30 in a win against the Chargers. However, they struggled mightily against a very good Eagles defense on Sunday. The Ravens’ vaunted rushing attack was held down for much of the day and they only had 12 until posted a final-minute touchdown when the game was out of reach. While they had 19 on the final scoreboard, Baltimore had a rough day against Philly.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offense has been one of the biggest surprises of 2024. While they have had some bumps in the road on occasion, former draft bust Sam Darnold is in the midst of a career renaissance as the leader of one of the best offenses in the NFL. The QB and offense hit a high point in Week 14 with a dominant 42-21 win over the Falcons. Darnold had a career day as he posted 347 yards and five touchdowns. Two receivers had over 130 yards, and the run game also added 115 total yards. This offense is getting red hot at a good time in the season.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense was not as dominant as expected early in the year after star receiver AJ Brown missed several games. However, since the talented pass catcher returned, the unit has soared in recent weeks (pun intended). However, for a second straight week, the unit struggled. This time to the Panthers. Jalen Hurts threw for just over 100 yards in back-to-back games, but just like last week, MVP candidate Saquon Barkley bailed the offense out. He rushed for 124 more yards on Sunday and guided the offense to 22 points. Which, fortunately, was enough to beat Carolina this weekend.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense has been one of the best in the league all season with a total team effort and smart play. They don't always fill up the stat sheet, but they continue to put up a boatload of points. Just like they did in Week 14 against the Rams. Allen was unbelievable against Los Angeles. The MVP candidate had 424 total yards (82 rushing) and six touchdowns (three passing and three running). However, that and 106 yards from Khalil Shakir were not enough, as their 42 points were two less than the Rams scored this weekend.

1. Detroit Lions

