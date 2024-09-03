New England Patriots rumors point to adding recent 1st-round pick in NFL free agency

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots could very well add a big name in NFL free agency ahead of their regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Patriots worked out former Tennessee Titans first-round pick Caleb Farley on Tuesday.

Farley, 25, was a surprise release of the Titans ahead of the roster cut downs last week. The Virginia Tech product was a first-round pick of the Titans back in 2021. Unfortunately, injuries have impacted the cornerback through his first three NFL seasons.

Farley missed all of last season with a neck injury. He also suffered a torn ACL earlier in his career. All said, Farley has played in all of 12 games in three seasons.

Despite this, Farley is one of the top remaining free agents on the market right now. He’s still young and boasts a tremendous amount of upside.

As for the Patriots, depth could be a concern at cornerback. Stud youngster Christian Gonzalez joins Jonathan Jones as the two starters out on the boundary. Marcus Jones is slated to man the slot spot. Outside of that, there is a lot to be desired.