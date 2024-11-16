New England Patriots release wide receiver taken ahead of George Pickens in 2022 NFL Draft

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots would like a do-over with this pick. The Patriots released wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, their 2022 second-round pick, ahead of Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Patriots are releasing 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, per source. pic.twitter.com/7ofxNS4Kij — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2024

The Patriots selected Thornton with the 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Baylor product, who had ten touchdowns and 948 receiving yards in his senior season, had an impressive combine, running a 4.21 40-yard dash.

However, his college achievements never translated into success during his time in New England.

Over 28 games in parts of three seasons, Thornton had only 39 receptions for 385 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He was even a healthy scratch for four out of the Patriots’ ten games this season. It’s not the kind of production you expect from a high draft pick.

Thornton has also been injury-prone during his short career. Shoulder injuries landed him on injured reserve at the start of his first two NFL seasons. He played 13 games in his rookie season in 2022 and just nine games in 2023.

Thornton is currently healthy and will be placed on waivers.

The Patriots will always kick themselves for not taking this stud wide receiver who was selected two picks after Thornton.

Related: How To Watch New England Patriots Games Live

New England Patriots drafted Tyquan Thornton over George Pickens

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

While the Patriots went with Thornton, just two picks later in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver George Pickens 52nd overall.

Pickens has been one of the Steelers’ top playmakers in his first three seasons in the league.

In 2023, Pickens led the league in receiving yards per reception with 18.1. He finished the year with 1,140 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Through his first 43 games, Pickens has 155 receptions for 2,580 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Now, it’s not as egregious as the Philadelphia Eagles taking Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it’s still pretty bad. It’s a “what if?” Patriots fans will be thinking about for a long time.

Related: George Pickens names Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard as cornerbacks he can ‘always’ win against