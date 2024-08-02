New England Patriots ‘feel good’ about new Matthew Judon deal getting done soon

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Despite some awkward moments in 2024 New England Patriots training camp over the last week, it looks like Matthew Judon and the team are closing in on a new contract before the start of the season.

The Patriots expected top pick Drake Maye to be a major story at the start of training camp this year. However, he has been quickly overshadowed by the ongoing drama between the franchise and top pass rusher Matthew Judon.

Over the last five seasons, the four-time Pro Bowler has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. While a torn bicep limited him to four games in 2023, there is no denying the impending free agent is due a major pay bump in his next contract.

And like most star players on the cusp of a big contract, they want to get it before taking the risk of a serious injury in the final year of their current deal. Unfortunately for him, his reps and the team have not gotten close on the terms of a new deal and it’s led to a camp argument between Judon and head coach Jerod Mayo. As well as holding out of practice for a day this week.

Matthew Judon stats (Career): 369 tackles, 66.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles

New England Patriots closing in on a new deal with Matthew Judon?

However, things have seemingly been headed in a positive direction in recent days. Judon is back at practice and Mayo revealed the two had a very productive chat following their spat. Now comes a fresh report that points to a new or revised contract coming soon.

“I’ve been told throughout this process over the last few weeks—and especially the last 24 hours, 48 hours—that everyone feels good this is going to get done,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said during a new edition of the “Scoop City” podcast.

Matthew Judon contract (2024): $6.5 million

Judon turns 32 later this month and is making a bargain rate of $6.5 million this season. Elite pass rushers in the league make around $30 million per season. There is a chance they may agree to a revised deal for this season to give him a raise. So they don’t lock themselves into a new long-term contract.

