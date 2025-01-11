Top NFL insider reveals New England Patriots coaching decision timeline

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Even though rumors hinted at a possible move, the New England Patriots surprised many NFL observers by firing Jerod Mayo after just one season. But after a 4-13 record, keeping Mayo was hard to justify, even if the Kraft ownership group had a lot of respect for the former Patriots linebacker.

As tough as it is to say goodbye, Mayo’s departure opens up a world of possibilities, and now the Patriots are believed to have a new coach in mind.

Related: NFL coaching predictions 2025: Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson land jobs

New England Patriots pushing for ‘quick coaching resolution’

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

When the New England Patriots moved on from Jerod Mayo, some believed it meant they’d work quickly to hire their next head coach. It turns out that those Patriots rumors weren’t wrong.

According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Patriots are “pushing for a quick resolution” to filling their head coaching vacancy. In fact, “many expect a decision this weekend.”

It’s a notable tidbit, especially considering the team just wrapped up an interview with Ben Johnson, which reportedly “went well.” However, the real expected frontrunner in this race is Patriots Hall of Fame member Mike Vrabel.

Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang reports the Patriots are already “in negotiations” to hire Vrabel as their next head coach.

According to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, Vrabel is even considering bringing Josh McDaniels back to New England as the team’s offensive coordinator and play-caller, working closely with Drake Maye.

Related: NFL rumors shockingly point to Ben Johnson coaching this team in 2025