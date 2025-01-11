NFL rumors shockingly point to Ben Johnson coaching this team in 2025

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Even before the 2025 NFL hiring cycle officially kicked off, Ben Johnson was hyped as one of the best upcoming head coaching candidates. This has been a common theme for multiple offseasons now, with the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator frequently coming up with some of the best play calls in the NFL.

Johnson’s coming off arguably his best work yet, leading the Lions to the NFL’s highest-scoring offense. After previously declining multiple head coaching interviews, there’s a sense that the 38-year-old is finally ready to make the leap and become a first-time NFL head coach. He’s even being linked to a surprising vacancy that few would have ever guessed.

Ben Johnson to Las Vegas Raiders rumors heating up

There are six head coaching vacancies in the NFL, and Ben Johnson is presumably a strong candidate for each of them. But most football analysts expected the Lions OC to be carefully selective, prioritizing teams that have a strong ownership/front office structure in place, in addition to a franchise quarterback.

While they do have Tom Brady in their corner as a minority owner, the Las Vegas Raiders have none of those key factors working in their favor. But that apparently hasn’t prevented Johnson from having an interest in filling the vacancy.

According to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, the Johnson to the Raiders rumors are “picking up way more steam” around the league over the past 48 hours.

Ben Johnson / Raiders actually picking up way more steam in league circles over last 48 hours. https://t.co/FbHQh0uWSg — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 11, 2025

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini’s sources also back up Schrager, in that the Raiders are becoming a legitimate landing spot for arguably this cycle’s top head coaching candidate.

The Tom Brady factor in Las Vegas has given the Raiders an edge in attracting candidates they typically wouldn’t land. His influence is a key draw, which is why coaches like Ben Johnson agreed to meet with them. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 11, 2025

Johnson has already had a virtual interview with the Raiders. But he’s also done the same with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New England Patriots. Of the six teams with vacancies, only the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have yet to interview or officially speak with Johnson, but the Raiders could move quickly with their process.

