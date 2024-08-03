Latest NBA trade rumors reveal Portland Trail Blazers’ wild asking price for Jerami Grant trade

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

NBA trade rumors have largely quieted down in recent weeks, with it becoming increasingly clear that New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Utah Jazz wing Lauri Markkanen will be sticking around. It could be the same outcome for a possible Jerami Grant trade based on the Portland Trail Blazers’ demands.

Grant, age 30, has no place on a rebuilding team. Portland hasn’t made the playoffs in the last three seasons, but it officially kicked off its rebuild last year with the Damian Lillard trade. In the months since Grant has frequently popped up in NBA trade rumors.

Jerami Grant stats (ESPN): 21 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.8 APG, 45.1% FG, 40.2% 3PT, 2.1 3PM per game

There’s an undeniable appeal for contenders to add Grant. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 45.1 percent from the field last season and had his best scoring average since he finished second for Most Improved Player during the 2020-’21 season. While Grant isn’t an All-Star caliber player, he provides plenty of value as a third or fourth option on a contender.

Portland knows there is plenty of interest in Grant, with the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers among the teams linked to him in NBA rumors. As of now, no team is willing to even approach the asking price.

During an appearance on Sactown Sports 1140’s The Drive, Trail Blazers reporter Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian said that the Trail Blazers are insisting on two first-round picks in exchange for Grant.

Jerami Grant contract (Spotrac): $29.793 million salary (2024-’25), $32 million salary (2025-’26), $34.207 million salary (2026-’27), $36.414 million player option in 2027

NBA teams have balked at that demand, increasing the likelihood of Grant staying in Portland through the first few months of next season. Among the reasons clubs won’t meet that asking price, Portland only traded a single first-round pick (Milwaukee Bucks’ 2025 first) to the Detroit Pistons in 2022 for Grant.

Since making that deal, Grant has entered his 30s and his contract is not team-friendly. He’ll be making more than $31 million in his age-31 season and will likely exercise his $36.414 million player option in 2027. So, while he still has trade value, the Trail Blazers’ demands have been universally rebuffed around the league.

As a result, there’s potentially a greater likelihood that Anfernee Simons is moved first. The 25-year-old is only under contract for two more seasons and if Portland is able to move him before the regular season tips off, Grant could be kept around until the NBA trade deadline.