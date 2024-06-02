Philadelphia 76ers insider reveals team’s 4 top targets this summer, including LeBron James

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers offseason was circled a year in advance, with the front office targeting the summer of 2024 as its best opportunity to add a big piece that puts this team over the top. Thanks to the James Harden trade last year, Philadelphia is going big-name hunting this offseason.

Philadelphia received what it needed to see from guard Tyrese Maxey this past season. In replacing Harden as the team’s lead guard, Maxey earned his first All-Star selection and was named the NBA Most Improved Player. The 23-year-old also took home the 2024 NBA Sportsmanship Award.

However, persistent knee issues for All-Star center Joel Embiid and the absence of a third co-star to support the 76ers’ duo have held the team back from getting deep into the NBA playoffs. As a result, this summer is viewed as a critical point for the organization with the front office keyed in on a few players.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the top 76ers offseason targets this summer are Paul George, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram.

Pompey’s reporting aligns perfectly with recent NBA rumors. Reports surfaced this past week that Bronny James is among the 76ers draft targets with the belief that landing him could entice LeBron to sign with Philadelphia this summer.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has also been heavily linked in NBA trade rumors to Jimmy Butler. While the All-Star remains in the plans for the Miami Heat, that could change if he’s determined to get a max extension and Philadelphia is believed to have significant interest in him.

George is viewed as the most realistic of the three top 76ers offseason targets, but there will be significant competition and the Los Angeles Clippers will push hard to retain him. If Butler, James and George all remain with their respective teams, the 76ers will focus on a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans for George.