NBA rumor suggests title contender has emerged as major threat to Phoenix Suns pursuit of Jimmy Butler

While the Phoenix Suns are seen as the favorites in the Jimmy Butler trade sweepstakes, an NBA insider recently explained why a title contender from the East is viewed as a serious contender by many around the league.

After getting off to a good start to the season, the ongoing drama between top star Jimmy Butler and the front office has started to have a major effect on the Miami Heat. Heading into their game on Monday, they own a 22-22 record. And have slowly fallen down the NBA standings since the team suspended Butler for seven games.

Related: Miami Heat insider reveals Jimmy Butler trade plan

While the club would like to make amends and get through the rest of the season civilly, the six-time All-Star continues to make it clear he wants out of South Beach this season. The team that seems to covet the 35-year-old the most is the Phoenix Suns. And recent NBA rumors have suggested the feeling is mutual. However, there are doubts the Suns have enough to get a deal done.

Other teams have been linked to a Jimmy Butler trade in recent weeks, including the Milwaukee Bucks. And some around the league believe they could make an offer soon, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024-25): 17.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 36% 3PT

Are the Milwaukee Bucks a serious threat to make Jimmy Butler trade?

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“Milwaukee, at the very least, has rival teams wondering if a Butler bid is forthcoming,” Stein wrote on Monday. “The Bucks still can’t trade for a player in Butler’s salary range unless/until they shed Pat Connaughton’s $9.4 million salary or come up with a Butler trade construction that also ships out Connaughton.

“If that can happen though would the Heat, just to end this draining Butler saga ASAP, be willing to trade Butler for Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis?” he added. “Neither player, crucially, has a contract that extends past 2025-26, which is a huge priority for Miami.”

Jimmy Butler contract: Two years, $101 million (Player option in 2025-26)

Jimmy Butler would certainly be a major addition to the Milwaukee Bucks for the second half. And on paper, it would certainly make them a serious threat to dethrone the Boston Celtics. However, Stein added that they have “only one tradeable first-round pick (2031) and one tradeable second-rounder” to add to a deal. Making a trade even more problematic.

Related: New report suggests Phoenix Suns adding 1st round picks is for big trade, but not one including Jimmy Butler