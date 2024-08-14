NBA insider provides update on LeBron James and Stephen Curry potentially teaming up

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NBA legends LeBron James and Stephen Curry have found themselves as major rivals over the course of the past decade.

The two have gone up against one another four times in the NBA Finals, with Curry defeating King James three times. For a majority of this rivalry, their relationship was not too great.

That has changed recently.

Curry and James teamed up to lead Team USA to a gold medal during the 2024 Summer Olympics earlier this month. It’s the first time that they have been teammates outside of meaningless All-Star Games. Their relationship is absolutely great right now.

This has led to widespread speculation that Curry and James might team up in the NBA as both enter the twilight of their careers. In fact, there was a rumor suggesting this might be the case earlier this summer before the 39-year-old James re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James’ deal was for one year with a player option for a second season, meaning he can hit free agency next summer. He will continue to be linked to Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

NBA insider says that LeBron James and Stephen Curry will never team up

“Did (unnamed TV analyst) really say something about LeBron and Steph teaming up someday? That will never happen. In fact, they will never be on the same team again,” a source told Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. “Cool Olympic run for sure. But those two as teammates is over for all eternity.”

That seems like a definite no when it comes to Curry and James suiting up. Sure, we’re going to hear these rumors should LBJ opt out of his contract next summer. But a marriage really doesn’t seem to be in the cards right now.

As for their relationship, the two are now friends off the court.

“The game of basketball don’t last forever,” LeBron James said ahead of the Summer Olympics. “You don’t want to waste the opportunity to be able to have a relationship with someone.”