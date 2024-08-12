Summer Olympics: 10 winners and losers from men’s basketball tournament

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With the Summer Olympics now concluded, there was great competition all across the board, from the likes of Nikola Jokic representing Serbia, to Kevin Durant representing Team USA among others. Unfortunately, there were also some disappointments from teams and players alike. Here, we give our biggest winners and losers from this year's Men's Olympic basketball competition in Paris during th Summer Olympics.

Loser: Rudy Gobert, Team France

One of France’s own quickly became a disappointment as the Summer Olympics progressed. Rudy Gobert was not much of a factor. Although in group play, he had played well averaging seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game in 21 minutes of game play, he became a spectator by the time the knockout rounds came. He was benched after playing just three minutes in the quarterfinal game against Canada. Gobert had said he was benched because of undergoing surgery on his finger. While he was injured, France head coach Vincent Collier quickly dispelled any confusion regarding Gobert explaining that the benching had to do more with matchups. The NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year only played five minutes in France’s semifinal win over Germany. It was all around a disappointing Olympics for him.

Winner: Nikola Jokic, Team Serbia

Although Nikola Jokic fell just short of a gold medal playing for Serbia, he was a major part of why they brought home bronze. It was a sensational performance the entire competition. He almost averaged a triple double: 19 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists per game. Just business as usual for the NBA's reigning MVP. This Olympics showcased why he's one of the best players, if not the best player in the sport of basketball. There's no slowing him down anytime soon.

Loser: Jayson Tatum, Team USA

Tatum saw very little playing time during the Summer Olympics and it was surprising to many. Specifically, the game against Serbia when he was benched due to coach’s decision. He only played in four of the six total games. Granted, with a team as talented and deep as Team USA was, it’s difficult to pick and choose lineups especially given the matchups for a given game. Nonetheless, Tatum handled the situation like a professional. He accepted his lesser role on the team. In 2028, he will no doubt be the focal point of the USA Men’s basketball team.

Winner: Victor Wembanyama, Team France

In his first Summer Olympics, the NBA's newest phenomenon showed out in front of his hometown fans in Paris. Although France came up just short of gold and losing to Team USA, Victor Wembanyama was one of the focal points of their success. He averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds over the competition. That included a game high 26 points in the gold medal game against Team USA. It's clear that there is no stopping him and he's going to be part of many Olympic teams going forward.

Loser: Jamal Murray, Team USA

Canada finished fifth in the tournament and got eliminated in the quarterfinals by France 82-73. That’s after many regarded them as the biggest challenger to Team USA. However, it’s not Team Canada we’re focusing on in this particular case. One of their best players, Jamal Murray was unfortunately a no show during the tournament. He had struggled mightily during the NBA playoffs and it unfortunately carried over into the Olympics where in the quarterfinal game against France, he only had seven points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field.

Winner: Stephen Curry, Team USA

All that was missing from Stephen Curry's Hall of Fame resumé was a gold medal. He made his first Olympic team in 2024 and seized the moment. He carried Team USA in both the semifinal game against Serbia and in the final against France. First against Serbia, it was like a flashback to Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals where he was on fire all night and no one could stop him. Curry delivered 36 points, including nine three pointers in the thrilling come from behind win, 95-91 to help Team USA advance to the gold medal game. Curry then followed it up with a breathtaking game against France for the gold. In the fourth quarter particularly, he had a stretch where he made four consecutive three pointers within a two minute stretch to really put the game away. He had eight three pointers and 24 points total. It more than likely was Steph's only Olympic appearance given the fact that he's 36. But he reminded the world why he's the greatest ever at shooting the basketball. He was named to the all Olympic team.

Loser: Tyrese Haliburton, Team USA

Like Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton was on Team USA. Unlike Tatum however, he saw no playing time whatsoever. He too was an extremely supportive teammate the entire time and never got dejected about not being able to play. He lost himself in the team and was just more than happy to be there. After the gold medal ceremony, Haliburton posted a selfie on social media posing with the gold medal and was all smiles. Like Tatum, he will be a focal point in the 2028 Olympics.

Winner: Guerschon Yabusele, Team France

As great as Victor Wenbenyama was, there was someone who was just as great for Team France. Guerschon Yabusele. He was the team's second-best player, averaging 14 points per game. In each of the knockout rounds, he had impressive performances: 22 points and five rebounds in the quarterfinal against Canada, 17 points and seven rebounds against Germany in the semifinals and 20 points in the gold medal game against the United States. Not a lot of people knew about him before this year's Summer Olympics. Now, the whole world knows him and what he's capable of.

Loser: Jaylen Brown

Unfortunately, the biggest name who lost out on the opportunity to represent Team USA was Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Brown had been named MVP of the NBA Finals after averaging 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. Additionally, his running mate Jayson Tatum had already been named to the Olympic team. When Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had to withdraw from Team USA due to a knee injury, Brown was one of the potential replacements along with Derrick White, another Celtics teammate. Team USA's coaching staff elected to go with White and leaving Brown off the roster. He more than likely will be on the 2028 Olympic roster. But there's no doubt 2024 was a missed opportunity.

Winner: LeBron James, Team USA

