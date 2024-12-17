Jack Wood going full-time NASCAR Trucks racing in 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jack Wood is returning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the No. 91 in 2025 and will retain veteran crew chief Kevin Bellicourt as well, but this time will be full-time.

Wood made 13 starts in the Truck Series and also finished fourth in the ARCA West standings with the organization.

“I’m definitely thankful and excited to be back at MHR next season,” Wood said. “We had a lot of bright spots this past season and have a great foundation to build on. I have a lot of trust in Kevin (Bellicourt), Bill (McAnally), and everyone at MHR, so that makes me excited for what’s ahead of us next year. It’s great to have Adaptive One Calipers board with us and looking forward to activating with their customers throughout the season.”

Jack McAnally echoed that excitement.

“The No. 91 team did a great job last season with multiple drivers and Jack managed the year well with splitting time between the truck program and the west series,” McAnally said. “It’s tremendous to have continued support from everyone at Adaptive One Calipers and allowing Jack to focus on the entire truck schedule next year will pay dividends for the whole team.”

Wood has raced in parts of four Truck Series seasons with a best finish of ninth in 2023 at Texas.