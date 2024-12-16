2025 NASCAR Truck Series team chart

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is a provisional list of all the teams and drivers set to contest the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. It is incomplete and will be updated as teams finalize rosters over the winter.

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Mason Massey

Crew chief: Trip Bruce

Sponsors: Brunt Workwear

No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota

Driver: Toni Breidinger

Crew chief: Derek Smith

Sponsors: Victoria’s Secret, Rasin’ Canes, Celsius, Sunoco

No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Grant Enfinger

Crew chief: Jeff Stankiewicz

Sponsors: Champion Power Equipment

No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota

Driver: Corey Heim

Crew chief: Scott Zipadelli

Sponsors: Safelite Auto Glass, SiriusXM

No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford

Driver: Jake Garcia

Crew chief: Rich Lushes

Sponsors: Quanta Services / Adaptive One,

No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota

Driver: Tanner Gray

Sponsors:

Crew chief: Jeff Hensley

No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota

Driver: Gio Ruggiero

Sponsors:

Crew chief: Jerame Donley

No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Tyler Ankrum

Sponsor: LiUNA

Crew chief: Mark Hillman

No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Daniel Hemric

Sponsors: NAPA Auto Parts

Crew chief:

No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

Driver: Dawson Sutton

Sponsors: Rackley Roofing

Crew chief: Chad Kendrick

No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford

Driver: Frankie Muniz

Sponsors: Ford Performance

Crew chief: Matthew Lucas

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Driver: Layne Riggs

Sponsors: Love’s Travel Stops

Crew chief: Dylan Cappello

No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Bayley Currey

Sponsors: Worldwide Express

Crew chief: Wally Rogers

No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Matt Mills

Sponsors: J.F. Electric

Crew chief: Mike Shiplett

No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Christian Rose

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt

Sponsors:

Crew chief: Phil Gould

No. 52 Halmar Racing Toyota

Driver: Stewart Friesen

Sponsors: Halmar International

Crew chief

*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected

No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Rajah Caruth

Sponsors: HendrickCars.com

Crew chief:

No. 81 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Connor Mosack

Sponsors: NAPA Nightvision, Old World Industries

Crew chief: Blake Bainbridge

No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford

Driver: Matt Crafton

Sponsor: Menards

Crew chief:

*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected

No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford

Driver: Ty Majeski

Sponsor: Road Ranger, Soda Sense

Crew chief: Joe Shear Jr.

*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected

No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford

Driver: Ben Rhodes

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected