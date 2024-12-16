2025 NASCAR Truck Series team chart

This is a provisional list of all the teams and drivers set to contest the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. It is incomplete and will be updated as teams finalize rosters over the winter.
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
Driver: Mason Massey
Crew chief: Trip Bruce
Sponsors: Brunt Workwear
No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota
Driver: Toni Breidinger
Crew chief: Derek Smith
Sponsors: Victoria’s Secret, Rasin’ Canes, Celsius, Sunoco
No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
Driver: Grant Enfinger
Crew chief: Jeff Stankiewicz
Sponsors: Champion Power Equipment
No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota
Driver: Corey Heim
Crew chief: Scott Zipadelli
Sponsors: Safelite Auto Glass, SiriusXM
No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford
Driver: Jake Garcia
Crew chief: Rich Lushes
Sponsors: Quanta Services / Adaptive One,
No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota
Driver: Tanner Gray
Sponsors:
Crew chief: Jeff Hensley
No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota
Driver: Gio Ruggiero
Sponsors:
Crew chief: Jerame Donley
No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
Driver: Tyler Ankrum
Sponsor: LiUNA
Crew chief: Mark Hillman
No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
Driver: Daniel Hemric
Sponsors: NAPA Auto Parts
Crew chief:
No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
Driver: Dawson Sutton
Sponsors: Rackley Roofing
Crew chief: Chad Kendrick
No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
Driver: Frankie Muniz
Sponsors: Ford Performance
Crew chief: Matthew Lucas
No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Driver: Layne Riggs
Sponsors: Love’s Travel Stops
Crew chief: Dylan Cappello
No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
Driver: Bayley Currey
Sponsors: Worldwide Express
Crew chief: Wally Rogers
No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
Driver: Matt Mills
Sponsors: J.F. Electric
Crew chief: Mike Shiplett
No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
Driver: Christian Rose
Sponsors:
Crew chief:
No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
Driver: Kaden Honeycutt
Sponsors:
Crew chief: Phil Gould
No. 52 Halmar Racing Toyota
Driver: Stewart Friesen
Sponsors: Halmar International
Crew chief
*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected
No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Driver: Rajah Caruth
Sponsors: HendrickCars.com
Crew chief:
No. 81 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
Driver: Connor Mosack
Sponsors: NAPA Nightvision, Old World Industries
Crew chief: Blake Bainbridge
No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford
Driver: Matt Crafton
Sponsor: Menards
Crew chief:
*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected
No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford
Driver: Ty Majeski
Sponsor: Road Ranger, Soda Sense
Crew chief: Joe Shear Jr.
*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected
No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford
Driver: Ben Rhodes
Sponsors:
Crew chief:
*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected