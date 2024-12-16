fbpx

2025 NASCAR Truck Series team chart

This post will be updated as additional announcements are made

Updated:
NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is a provisional list of all the teams and drivers set to contest the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. It is incomplete and will be updated as teams finalize rosters over the winter.

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Mason Massey
Crew chief: Trip Bruce
Sponsors: Brunt Workwear

NASCAR: Truck Series XPEL 225
Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Toni Breidinger
Crew chief: Derek Smith
Sponsors: Victoria’s Secret, Rasin’ Canes, Celsius, Sunoco

No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Grant Enfinger
Crew chief:  Jeff Stankiewicz
Sponsors: Champion Power Equipment

No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Corey Heim
Crew chief: Scott Zipadelli
Sponsors: Safelite Auto Glass, SiriusXM

No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Jake Garcia
Crew chief: Rich Lushes
Sponsors: Quanta Services / Adaptive One,

No. 15 TRICON Garage Toyota

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Tanner Gray
Sponsors:
Crew chief: Jeff Hensley

No. 17 TRICON Garage Toyota

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Gio Ruggiero
Sponsors:
Crew chief: Jerame Donley

No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Tyler Ankrum
Sponsor: LiUNA
Crew chief: Mark Hillman

No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Daniel Hemric
Sponsors: NAPA Auto Parts
Crew chief:

No. 26 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Dawson Sutton
Sponsors: Rackley Roofing
Crew chief: Chad Kendrick

No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford

Driver: Frankie Muniz
Sponsors: Ford Performance
Crew chief: Matthew Lucas

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Layne Riggs
Sponsors: Love’s Travel Stops
Crew chief: Dylan Cappello

No. 41 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Bayley Currey
Sponsors: Worldwide Express
Crew chief: Wally Rogers

No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Matt Mills
Sponsors: J.F. Electric
Crew chief: Mike Shiplett

No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Christian Rose
Sponsors:
Crew chief:

No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt
Sponsors:
Crew chief: Phil Gould

No. 52 Halmar Racing Toyota

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Stewart Friesen
Sponsors: Halmar International
Crew chief

*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected

No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Rajah Caruth
Sponsors: HendrickCars.com
Crew chief:

No. 81 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Connor Mosack
Sponsors: NAPA Nightvision, Old World Industries
Crew chief: Blake Bainbridge

No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Matt Crafton
Sponsor: Menards
Crew chief:

*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected

No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Driver: Ty Majeski
Sponsor: Road Ranger, Soda Sense
Crew chief: Joe Shear Jr.

*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected

No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford

NASCAR: Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200
Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Driver: Ben Rhodes
Sponsors:
Crew chief:

*Not officially announced for 2025 but expected

