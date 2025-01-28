NASCAR sets tracks and dates for Truck Series ‘Triple Truck Challenge’

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

NASCAR officially confirmed the return of the Craftsman Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge for its seventh consecutive season on Monday.

The three-race schedule was announced during a preseason competition briefing at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina. Nicknamed ‘The Trip,’ the stretch of races provides an opportunity for division regulars to earn financial bonuses.

The schedule of races in 2025 includes:

March 28: Martinsville Speedway

April 11: Bristol Motor Speedway

April 18: Rockingham Speedway

Series regulars earning points towards the championship will receive a $50,000 bonus for one win. If a driver wins two out of three races, they will be awarded $150,000. If a driver wins all three Triple Truck Challenge races, a $500,000 prize will be awarded.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.