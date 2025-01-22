Upcoming NASCAR video game unveils career mode, featuring a surprise inclusion

The upcoming NASCAR 25 video game will feature a career mode, which while normal, will include for the first time the ARCA Racing Series as a starting point for players after creating their own racer.

From a Wednesday press release, the iRacing produced video game will feature the four national touring divisions. NASCAR purchased the ARCA Racing Series in 2018.

NASCAR Cup Series: Featuring the biggest stars and top teams in NASCAR, landing a spot in the Cup Series is every aspiring stock car racer’s dream.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: NASCAR's second-tier series features a mix of drivers facing their final proving ground before they step up to Cup, as well as veterans who have made a long-term home racing on Saturdays.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Founded in 1995, NASCAR's lone national tour to feature trucks has carved out a unique place in the hearts of race fans over the past three decades.

ARCA Menards Series: The initial entry point for many of stock car's future stars, the ARCA Menards Series will make its first-ever appearance in a NASCAR console game.

The game will allow a racer to start their career in a backyard garage and begin moving up the ranks – signing contracts, hire staff, expand facilities and join other teams en route to becoming a Cup Series champion.

The game will be released in the fall. It is being developed by the staff behind the realistic and successful iRacing simulator platform.



