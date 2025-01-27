NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson and Shaq cooking something on social media

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson appears to be cooking a social media activation of some kind with basketball great Shaquille O’Neal.

Maybe it’s an authentic back-and-forth but this has partnership campaign written all over it, especially with Legacy Motor Club getting in on the fun.

What do we have going on here, indeed?

Johnson is now a part-time racer, only set to compete in two races this year, driving the No. 84 that he owns with Maury Gallagher.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.