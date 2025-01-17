Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Roki Sasaki: 7 Winners And Losers, Including Shohei Ohtani

The rich get richer as the Los Angeles Dodgers land Roki Sasaki. The 23-year-old Japanese pitching phenom made the announcement on his Instagram account after meeting with several teams. Here are the eight winners and losers from the signing.
Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers
Fresh off their World Series victory, signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, and bringing back All-Star Teoscar Hernandez, the Dodgers have now secured one of baseball’s most coveted pitching prospects. LA boasts five legitimate No. 1-caliber starters in Sasaki, Snell, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. Add Tony Gonsolin, Bobby Miller, and Dustin May for depth, and it’s truly an embarrassment of riches.
Winner: Roki Sasaki
Sasaki launches his MLB career with baseball’s premier franchise. He’ll pitch on the sport’s biggest stages as the Dodgers pursue back-to-back World Series titles in 2025. In four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines, he compiled a 29-15 record in 64 starts over 394⅔ innings, posting a 2.10 ERA with 510 strikeouts and 88 walks. Now he aims to make his mark in Los Angeles.
Loser: San Diego Padres
The Padres fall short to their rivals again – first in the playoffs, now in the Sasaki sweepstakes. San Diego was among three finalists before withdrawing Friday morning. They’ll see Sasaki pitch at Petco Park, but in Dodger blue.
Loser: Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays’ struggles to land top talent continue after missing out on Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, and now Sasaki. They even acquired below-average outfielder Myles Straw from the Cleveland Guardians to gain $2 million in international bonus pool space, but to no avail. Toronto remains in limbo while still needing to resolve Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette’s futures.
Winner: Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland sheds Straw’s contract, which pays $6 million in 2025 and $7 million in 2026, with unlikely club options for 2027 and 2028 being picked up. Straw, signed to a five-year, $25 million extension after posting a .739 OPS and 105 OPS+ in 2021, has been offensively mediocre since, managing just six home runs across seven MLB seasons.
Winner: Shohei Ohtani
With another elite arm joining the rotation, Ohtani can focus on proper recovery from both Tommy John surgery (September 2023) and shoulder labrum repair following his World Series injury. The Dodgers can now exercise patience in returning their two-way superstar to the mound.
Loser: Clayton Kershaw
Sasaki’s arrival may signal the end for the future Hall of Famer in LA. While Clayton Kershaw is expected to re-sign with the Dodgers, the rotation appears set, with Gonsolin, Miller, and May already providing depth. After making just seven starts last season and undergoing foot and knee surgeries in November, there might not be room for Kershaw in 2025.