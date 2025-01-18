National League powerhouse shockingly helps Los Angeles Dodgers sign Roki Sasaki by doing this

To no one’s surprise, Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki revealed Friday he will be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sasaki made the announcement on his Instagram account.

“It was a very difficult decision, but I will do my best to make it the right decision when I look back after my baseball career,” Sasaki wrote.

With Sasaki’s addition, the Dodgers now boast five legitimate No. 1-type pitchers in their rotation: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and recently-signed Blake Snell. The team’s pitching depth extends to Tony Gonsolin, Bobby Miller, and Dustin May, with Clayton Kershaw expected to return to the Dodgers in 2025.

Nicknamed “The Monster of the Reiwa Era,” Sasaki has consistently hit triple digits with his fastball. In four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball, he compiled a 29-15 record in 64 starts over 394⅔ innings, posting a 2.10 ERA with 510 strikeouts and 88 walks.

Due to his age and experience level (under 25 with less than six years), Sasaki will sign a minor league contract as an international amateur. Had he waited two more years, he could have commanded a contract similar to Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal.

Sasaki will reportedly sign a $6.5 million minor league contract, facilitated by a National League powerhouse trading away their international bonus pool money to the Dodgers.

NL playoff team trade international bonus pool space to Los Angeles Dodgers for prospect

According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, the Philadelphia Phillies, who have made the playoffs the last three seasons, sent the Dodgers international bonus pool space in exchange for prospect Dylan Campbell. Before the trade, the Dodgers had $5.1 million in bonus pool space. The exact amount of international bonus pool money transferred remains undisclosed.

The Dodgers have traded Dylan Campbell to the Phillies in a trade that includes international bonus pool space, per source. — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) January 17, 2025

In Campbell, the Phillies acquire a fourth-round pick from the 2023 MLB Draft. The 21-year-old outfielder, who can play all three outfield positions, spent the 2024 season in High-A, slashing .251/.331/.372 with 10 home runs and 42 stolen bases in 115 games. He recorded 110 strikeouts while drawing 50 walks.

Campbell will provide valuable outfield depth in the Phillies’ minor league system as he develops.

This move could come back to haunt the Phillies if they face the Dodgers in the playoffs with Sasaki on the mound.

