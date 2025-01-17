MLB rumors name New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks players who will be traded

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

MLB rumors are still swirling this winter about big deals on the horizon, with trades seemingly the avenue to adding talent and shedding payroll for the majority of clubs right now. While some of the top trade targets are carrying high asking prices and likely won’t be moved, there are a few players expected to be dealt.

Two of the teams spending the most this offseason have been the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks. New York added All-Star closer Devin Williams, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, starting pitcher Max Fried and outfielder Cody Bellinger. With the Yankees payroll already rising, the club is seeking ways to create more flexibility to find an infielder.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks surprised everyone. After months of MLB rumors suggesting Corbin Burnes would sign with the San Francisco Giants or Toronto Blue Jays, the perennial All-Star landed a $210 million contract with Arizona. Now, both clubs are trying to move on from two of their biggest contracts.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, MLB teams are expecting that the Yankees will move starting pitcher Marcus Stroman while the Diamondbacks will find a trade partner for Jordan Montgomery.

“There is an assumption among other teams that Jordan Montgomery and Marcus Stroman will move at some point, but there are execs who believe that won’t happen until the Diamondbacks and Yankees agree to swallow a lot of money to make a deal happen.” ESPN’s Buster Olney with latest MLB rumors on New York Yankees’ Marcus Stroman, Arizona Diamondbacks’ Jordan Montgomery

New York has already made it clear that it’s willing to cover a portion of Stroman’s salary, which is integral to any deal happening. The New York native signed with the club last offseason but didn’t pitch in the postseason after posting a 4.31 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 154.2 innings pitched.

Marcus Stroman contract (Spotrac): $18.333 million salary in 2025, vesting option for $18.333 million in 2026

Montgomery, age 32, is also expendable following a disastrous season in Arizona. After posting a 2.79 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched with the Texas Rangers in the second half of the 2023 season, Montgomery had a 6.23 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings with the Diamondbacks this past year.

Jordan Montgomery contract (Spotrac): $22.5 million

The southpaw’s previous success with the Yankees (3.69 ERA ain 2022) and St. Louis Cardinals (sub-3.4 ERA in 184 innings pitched from 2022-’23) should generate a strong market of suitors. However, Arizona will need to pay down some of his $22.5 million salary to move on from him.

With pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training in a month, there should be more MLB rumors on where things stand with Montgomery and Stroman in the coming weeks. Given the number of clubs still in need of pitching, at least one of the two could be moved before February.