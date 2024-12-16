MLB rumor reveals surprise ‘wild card’ contender in Corbin Burnes sweepstakes and it’s not the Red Sox, Mets or Yankees

It seems that a new dark horse contender could soon emerge in the free-agent chase for superstar pitcher Corbin Burnes.

For weeks, much of the focus in MLB free agency was on superstar outfielder Juan Soto. His market-setting final decision was expected to create a domino effect that led to the signings of many other stars available. And that is exactly what happened after he agreed to a massive 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

Following Max Fried’s signing with the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox finalizing a trade for All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet, Corbin Burnes now is the biggest name left on the free agent and trade market. From the start of the offseason, he was expected to get the biggest contract of any pitcher. It’s why the four-time All-Star has taken a patient approach this offseason.

Over the last couple of weeks, various reports have pointed to the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays being the top contenders for the Baltimore Orioles ace. However, on Monday, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed a third team that is a legitimate “dark horse “wild card” contender for the star pitcher.

Corbin Burnes stats (2024): 15-9 record, 2.92 ERA, 1.096 WHIP, 181 strikeouts, 194.1 innings pitched

Texas Rangers a team to watch in Corbin Burnes sweepstakes?

“The third team I would mention for Corbin Burnes would be the Rangers. They went for Fried. They offered somewhere around $180 million. Fried decided he didn’t mind the idea of New York,” Heyman said in a Bleacher Report live stream. “He was in Atlanta all this time. Obviously, Texas would be an easier transition. They told [the Yankees] if you beat the David Price [contract of] $217 million you can have him. He’s yours.”

Heyman mentioned that wealthy clubs like the Mets and Yankees are out of the Burnes sweepstakes after other moves they have made this offseason. The Red Sox were not even mentioned. And it makes sense that they won’t be involved in the chase after landing Crochet.

Corbin Burnes contract (Projection): Nine years, $260 million

Last season the Texas Rangers had a payroll of $225 million. However, that has been slashed down to $172 heading into 2025, even after re-signing veteran pitcher Nathan Eovaldi last week. So they have money to spend on bolstering the rotation long-term after relying on older arms proved to be a bad decision this year.

