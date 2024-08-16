MLB rumors: Experts reveal likely cost of Juan Soto contract in free agency for Yankees, Mets

The Juan Soto trade provided the New York Yankees with all of the production they could’ve hoped for and more in 2024. If they don’t want to lose him in MLB free agency 2025, New York must be prepared to pay far more than it did via trade.

Soto, who turns 26 in October, is poised to become one of the best players to hit MLB free agency in several years. While he isn’t as valuable as Shohei Ohtani, the outfielder will still just be entering his prime years when he signs his next contract.

Juan Soto contract (Spotrac): $31 million salary this season, MLB free agent in 2025

Related: Top MLB free agents, MLB free agency rankings 2025

The 6-foot-2 corner outfielder returned to MVP-caliber form this season. After hitting 35 home runs with a .930 OPS in 568 at-bats last season with the San Diego Padres, Soto has surpassed or replicated those marks in nearly 150 fewer at-bats this season.

Soto’s defense is also improving and he remains the most patient hitter in baseball, leading MLB in walk rates for several consecutive seasons. It’s been the perfect contract year for Soto, which is why he is expected to make so much this winter in MLB free agency.

Related: Active MLB players who are future Hall of Famers, including New York Yankees

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .307/.438/.615, 1.052 OPS, 34 home runs, 87 RBI, 24 doubles in 436 ABs

In a poll of experts conducted by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the common contract prediction for Soto ranged from $500-$550 million total over 10-plus seasons. If he made $550-$600 million, it would come with a 12- or 14-year contract, while the lesser deals were for 10-12 seasons.

Related: MLB playoff picture today

The mark is obviously well short of the 10-year, $700 million contract Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. However, Ohtani’s $70 million average annual value largely happened because of his unmatched marketability. Plus, he agreed to $680 million in deferrals when the contract expires.

The contract projections for Soto fall more in line with the Mike Trout contract (12 years, $426.5 million). Soto would be receiving a far bigger deal than Aaron Judge (9 years, $360 million) landed. So, while Soto won’t come close to matching the Ohtani deal, he should enter 2025 as the highest-paid everyday player in MLB assuming Ohtani resumes pitching next season.