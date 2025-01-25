MLB rumors reveal Boston Red Sox level of interest in All-Star bat

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have been linked in MLB rumors to a variety of All-Star hitters this offseason, only to come up short in their pursuit to improve their lineup. With spring training approaching and the club still reportedly emphasizing two key offseason priority additions before the season begins, efforts are still being made to improve the roster.

With February approaching, the Red Sox currently sit 12th in the projected luxury tax payroll ($210 million), below clubs like the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The club is still working with enough financial flexibility to make a significant move, but only on specific terms.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox are still engaged in talks with free-agent infielder Alex Bregman as they have been throughout the winter. If he were signed, the All-Star slugger would hit in the heart of the Red Sox lineup and likely move to second base.

Alex Bregman stats (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS, 26 home runs, 75 RBI

However, per Speier, Boston is pushing for Bregman to accept a short-term deal that wouldn’t impact the team’s long-term payroll. The Red Sox are reportedly willing to go up to four years, with a preference for a three-year deal, but they aren’t willing to go past that.

Boston Red Sox payroll 2025 (FanGraphs): $171 million

Bregman has already had to lower his contract demands since entering MLB free agency as his list of suitors dwindled. The Houston Astros still have some interest in a reunion and MLB rumors have signaled signing with the Toronto Blue Jays is still a possibility.

Much like Matt Chapman last year, who is also represented by agent Scott Boras, Bregman will likely have to settle for a short-term deal in February or March with a higher average annual value and a potential player option following the 2025 season. It’s well short of the contract he hoped to land this winter, but a shrinking market leaves him with few options.

