MLB rumors reveal 2 teams competing to sign Alex Bregman

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has been one of the best players available in MLB free agency for two months, watching as some of his peers have landed record-setting contracts. Based on recent MLB rumors on Bregman, this winter has not gone as he hoped.

Bregman was widely viewed as one of the top free agents this winter, connected to clubs who made it clear they would spend heavily this offseason. However, with the new year approaching, Bregman remains a free agent and his market of suitors has shrunk significantly in the last two weeks.

Turning 31 in March, Bregman got off to a slow start this past season. He entered July with just a .248/.307/.397 triple-slash line and a .704 OPS. He turned things around down the stretch, recording a,274/.325/.519 line with a .844 OPS in his final 66 games.

Alex Bregman stats (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS, 26 home runs, 75 RBI

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are the two teams who ‘remain interested’ in signing Bregman. However, the MLB insider also notes that Detroit might not be “willing to give Bregman the type of deal he is seeking” this winter.

At the start of the offseason, MLB rumors initially suggested that the All-Star third baseman would likely re-sign with the Houston Astros. However, the club never moved off its offer of $156 million over five years and Bregman wanted a $200 million contract.

Unfortunately for the two-time World Series champion, MLB free agency hasn’t worked out in his favor. The Astros and New York Yankees addressed their needs for a corner infielder, significantly reducing the market of suitors willing to give Bregman a lucrative contract.

Represented by Scott Boras, the reigning Gold Glove Award winner at third base is now seemingly left with the Tigers and Red Sox primarily competing for him. Given the clear signs of Detroit putting restrictions on how much it will offer, there’s no real incentive for Boston to bid against itself. Ultimately, Bregman is destined for a contract that will come well under what he hoped to land in MLB free agency this winter.