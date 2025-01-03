MLB insider reveals 2 dark horse teams to land Alex Bregman in free agency

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has been mentioned in MLB rumors for months, with various teams expressing interest in the World Series champion only to settle for alternative options. While a new deal for Bregman isn’t imminent, new suitors seem to be emerging for his services.

Bregman, who turns 31 in March, got off to a very slow start this past season. In his first 79 games, Bregman compiled a .248/.307/.397 slash line with a .704 OPS, 9 home runs and a 47-26 K-BB ratio in 315 at-bats. He then turned things around in July, compiling a .274/.325/.519 slash line with a .844 OPS, 17 home runs and a 39-18 K-BB ratio in 266 at-bats.

The two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star further solidified his value ahead of MLB free agency by winning the first Glove Glove Award of his career. While some of his top suitors have since backed out with their needs at the corner infield taken care of, others are still in the mix.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Blue Jays have long been viewed as two of the most aggressive suitors of Bregman. While the Boston Red Sox were once believed to be in the mix, the decision to keep Triston Casas and Rafael Devers’ strong preference to remain at third base makes it far less likely to happen.

MLB insider Jon Heyman shared for Bleacher Report that while the Tigers and Blue Jays remain possibilities for Bregman, he also thinks that the Chicago Cubs could be an option and the Arizona Diamondbacks could be a fit for the club.

While the Seattle Mariners and Red Sox were also mentioned as potential suitors, Heyman doesn’t believe the Mariners have the payroll flexibility to land Bregman. As for Boston, the only viable option might be moving Bregman to second base and it’s unknown if that’s a position change he’d be willing to make.

Matt Shaw, the Cubs top prospect in 2025, should be an option to take over at third base in Chicago. He started the 2024 season at the Double-A level slashing .279/.373/.468 with 14 home runs, 25 steals, 50 RBI and a 148 wRC+. After being promoted to Triple-A, he compiled a .284/.379/.488 slash line with 7 home runs, 6 steals and a .929 OPS.

The 23-year-old would seemingly be ready to make his MLB debut in the Cubs lineup on Opening Day, but Bregman is certainly a better option over the next year or two. While it’s possible Chicago will get involved if the price is right, it seems far more likely the team will pursue a trade for another impact player before spring training.