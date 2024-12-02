MLB free agency rumors raise idea of Juan Soto signing discounted contract

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Juan Soto enjoyed an incredible season with the New York Yankees, but now he gets to shop around as the most coveted MLB free agent available. Soto’s already taken meetings with multiple teams, including the Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, and Dodgers. Yet, the 26-year-old reportedly wants to go through “rounds” of free agency offers before deciding on his next team.

That sounds like someone hoping to maximize his first opportunity to become a free agent. Yet, aside from likely landing a record-breaking contract, Soto’s contract demands have not been made public. Would he even be willing to sign for a discounted rate?

Would Juan Soto leave money on the table in free agency?

Juan Soto has been in MLB for seven seasons, but this is his first chance to truly cash in during free agency. While Soto has earned over $80 million in his career, he’s set to earn that in the next two to three seasons alone.

Yet, even though Soto’s long been waiting to become a free agent, even deciding against signing massive contract offers from the Nationals, Padres, and Yankees, some are wondering if he’d be willing to leave some money on the table.

Specifically, MLB insider Jon Heyman was asked on the Foul Territory podcast whether Soto would consider signing for a reduced rate, if the right offer came along from his ideal suitor.

“I think there’s a chance, but not likely. In this case, we’re talking about a guy who’s gonna have opt-outs. So if you have opt-outs, that’s more evidence that you’re gonna go for the biggest money. Because if you don’t like the place, you can opt out. So I think it’s very likely that he’s gonna get the biggest deal that he’s offered. Toronto might offer the most. Or maybe he wants to be in the United States so I think it’s possible he could leave a little money on the table.” New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Juan Soto (Foul Territory)

Even if Soto did leave some money on the table, he’ll still sign a contract worth over $500 million in the long run. In other words, he can afford to leave a bit of spare change on the table, provided he gets everything else he’s looking for.

