Milwaukee Bucks rumors: Team could land 2-time All-Star in NBA free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks have made it clear that they expect to be title contenders moving forward after a first-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

An organization can’t look at it any other way with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the charge.

However, it’s now all about finding rotational pieces and bench options. Milwaukee needs to find a way to compete with the defending champion Boston Celtics as well as the improved New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers back east.

Without much when it comes to cap room and NBA Draft assets, front office head Jon Horst waited until the first wave of free agency ended to make his first move. That included signing high-scoring Gary Trent Jr. on a team-friendly deal.

The 25-year-old Trent Jr. entered free agency expecting a lucrative long-term deal. But after a down 2023-24 campaign, his market has been impacted big time. The former second-round pick from Duke averaged 13.7 points on 39% shooting from distance last season. These numbers were way down from previous seasons. From 2021-23, he averaged nearly 18 points per game.

Milwaukee could now double down by adding another veteran on a minimum salary.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bucks worked out two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Thomas, 35, could end up being a solid bench option for Milwaukee. The former Sacramento Kings second-round pick was brilliant earlier in his career.

Acting as one of the most-underrated guards in the Association, he averaged 22.2 points and 5.7 assists on 37% shooting beyond the arc from 2013-17.

Thomas has since fallen on hard times. He’s played on nine times since the start of the 2017-18 season, averaging 11.2 points in the process.

