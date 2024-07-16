Milwaukee Bucks news: Team adds one of the top remaining NBA free agents

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks have been searching for wing depth throughout NBA free agency. With things slowing down in this regard, they had to go to lesser options for an upgrade.

This had Milwaukee linked to former Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. a lot recently.

That has now come to fruition. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Trent Jr. has inked a one-year contract with the Bucks.

The 25-year-old Trent Jr. entered free agency expecting a lucrative long-term deal. But after a down 2023-24 campaign, his market has been impacted big time. The former second-round pick from Duke averaged 13.7 points on 39% shooting from distance last season. These numbers were way down from previous seasons. From 2021-23, he averaged nearly 18 points per game.

Gary Trent Jr. reunites with Damian Lillard on Milwaukee Bucks

When it became clear that Trent Jr. wasn’t receiving the market he was expecting, reuniting with Lillard made a ton of sense.

The two played together with the Portland Trail Blazers for parts of three seasons. This affords Trent Jr. the ability to up his market on a one-year deal while playing with Lillard and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In turn, the Bucks add much-needed scoring off the bench. It’s a win-win.