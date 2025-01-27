NFL insider reveals which head coach candidate ‘makes the most sense’ for New Orleans Saints

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There is just one team left standing in the 2025 NFL head coach hiring cycle. Six others have hired new head coaches. Now we’re just waiting for the New Orleans Saints to find a replacement for Dennis Allen, who just accepted the Chicago Bears’ defensive coordinator position.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady withdrew his name from the Saints’ coaching search before his team got eliminated in the AFC Conference Championship. Yet, there are still plenty of other qualified candidates who could fill the Saints’ vacancy.

Mike McCarthy ‘makes the most sense’ to coach New Orleans Saints in 2025

Who will be the head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2025? The answer should arrive soon enough.

On Monday, the Saints are expected to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for a second time. Moore’s Eagles had the NFL’s second-highest scoring offense and are now headed to the Super Bowl.

Yet, when Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was asked to provide his thoughts on the Saints’ coaching search, he said former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy “makes the most sense.”

“For my money, I think McCarthy, with his history in coaching quarterbacks, and developing young talent across the board, makes the most sense. They may not dominate social media the day they announce it, but for what the Saints need now, bringing aboard their offensive coordinator of yesteryear (2000 to ’04), would stabilize things.” Breer on Saints/Mike McCarthy

While the Cowboys were ready to try something new after five seasons with McCarthy, he’s the most experienced and qualified candidate available. McCarthy, boasting a Super Bowl ring, had success in both stops with the Green Bay Packers and Cowboys, going 174-112-2 overall.

If he can bring that 60.8% win percentage to New Orleans, the Saints should have no trouble returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

