Michigan Wolverines make sudden QB change after Davis Warren’s 3-INT game

With No. 11 USC rolling into the Big House this week, the Michigan Wolverines plan to change quarterbacks following Davis Warren’s three-interception game in a 28-18 win over Arkansas State.

Alex Orji thrilled to take over for Michigan Wolverines

Head coach Sherrone Moore picked Warren over Alex Orji in fall camp but said Monday the time was right to make the switch.

Excited for him. He’s been in here champing at the bit, so we’ll move on from there. Just take the reins, perform like he did the first couple weeks in camp. I thought he was in a really good place. Would love to see him just take the reins.” Sherrone Moore on Alex Orji

A former walk-on, Moore steered Michigan to a 2-1 start. The defending national champions spent the offseason working to replace first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Orji is the more athletic quarterback and was viewed as a run-first option behind McCarthy and averages nearly 6.0 yards per carry.



He has seven pass attempts in his college career and is 3 of 6 passing this season with two touchdown passes.



Warren completed 11 of 14 passes last week against Arkansas State. All three incompletions were picks, giving him two touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

“(He’s) disappointed, as you think he would be. For him, his attitude and the way he carried himself with the other guys was outstanding, but he knew he couldn’t do that, put the ball in harm’s way. But he was as positive as he could be.” Sherrone Moore, continued

