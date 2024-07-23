MLB trade rumors point to limited market for Miami Marlins star ahead of MLB deadline

At 35-65 on the season, the Miami Marlins will likely be active dealing away veteran players ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline.

The question here is obvious. Outside of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who do the Marlins have that would entice contending teams? There are some players. But a team that finds itself 30 games under .500 is certainly lacking talent.

As for Chisholm, we now have an update on his market with the deadline roughly a week away. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that interest seems to be lukewarm.

“Fears about his ability to stay healthy and brashness have limited his market,” report on Chisholm’s trade market.

Since making his MLB debut with the Marlins back in 2020, Chisholm has not played in more than 124 games in a single season. A back injury cost him all but 60 games in 2022. Meanwhile, the All-Star played in 97 games last season while dealing with turf toe.

Miami Marlins trade plans complicated by Jazz Chisholm Jr. report

In a vacuum, Chisholm would be an ideal get for a contending team. He’s hit at least 14 homers in each of the past three seasons and has 13 thus far in 2024. He’s also seen as a plus-level defender and someone who can swipe a bag.

But based on this report, the Marlins would likely have to sell low on their All-Star outfielder. It remains to be seen if that’s going to happen.

The likes of first baseman Josh Bell, utility man Jake Burger and closer Tanner Scott are among other Miami Marins players who could be had ahead of the deadline.

