NBA rumors: Shocking team emerges as potential landing spot for Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler

The soap opera surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat continues.

The Heat, looking to move their disgruntled All-Star, have reportedly lowered their trade demands to facilitate a deal. This development follows Butler’s latest suspension by the franchise after he walked out of practice upon learning he would be coming off the bench.

While the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have been the primary teams linked to Butler, no deal has materialized as the February 6 trade deadline approaches.

Now, a surprising Western Conference contender has emerged as a potential landing spot.

Related: NBA insider reveals significant reason why Steph Curry doesn’t want Jimmy Butler on Golden State Warriors

Western Conference team interested in Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

According to The Stein Line NBA insider Jake Fischer, the New Orleans Pelicans have expressed interest in acquiring Butler from Miami.

“The extent of New Orleans’ interest was not immediately clear, but sources say that a firm offer from the Pelicans would be built around the $36 million expiring contract of Brandon Ingram,” Fischer reports.

The Heat could find this deal appealing, as acquiring an All-Star-caliber player like Ingram would help maintain their playoff push this season even without Butler. The financial aspects align relatively well: Ingram is earning $36 million on his expiring contract, while Butler commands $48 million this season.

“New Orleans has been navigating its own trade scenarios for Ingram after the Pelicans — like Miami with Butler — were unable to reach an extension agreement with the former All-Star this past offseason,” Fischer notes. “Sources told The Stein Line that the Pelicans, after Ingram’s $36 million expiring contract had been discussed by rival teams in various trade proposals designed to help facilitate Butler’s Miami exit, decided to approach the Heat themselves about swapping Ingram for Butler.”

However, the move presents some challenges. The Pelicans currently sit at 12-36, holding the third-worst winning percentage in the NBA. It’s difficult to imagine Butler, who has championship aspirations, embracing a move to a team with minimal playoff prospects.

Butler, in his 14th NBA season, is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 25 games this season.

Related: Miami Heat legend throws Pat Riley under the bus for ongoing Jimmy Butler drama: ‘That’s Pat’s fault’