NBA insider reveals significant reason why Steph Curry doesn’t want Jimmy Butler on Golden State Warriors

The NBA world awaits the next destination for disgruntled Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler as trade discussions continue.

Butler wants out, and the Heat are actively shopping him, reportedly lowering their trade demands to facilitate a deal. While the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and even the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to Butler, his $48 million salary has complicated potential trades.

The Suns, who recently acquired three draft picks, would need to include Bradley Beal in any deal, but Beal’s no-trade clause presents an obstacle. The Warriors would have to part with Andrew Wiggins and potentially Jonathan Kuminga, a move Golden State has been reluctant to make.

Now, an NBA insider has revealed another significant roadblock to Butler joining the Warriors.

Related: Where do the Golden State Warriors land in our latest NBA power rankings?

NBA insider reports Steph Curry believes Jimmy Butler would be disruption to Golden State Warriors

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Connor, Warriors superstar Steph Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have expressed concerns about Butler’s fit within the team’s culture.

“My league sources say Stephen Curry specifically has concerns about Jimmy Butler’s fit in the Warriors’ locker room, and Steve Kerr shares those feelings,” O’Connor reported. “Golden State’s indecision about trading for Butler seems to be largely tied to Steph and Kerr’s worries about a personality fit there.”

O’Connor added, “It should surprise nobody if the Warriors just end up holding onto their pieces, waiting until the summer, hoping Kevin Durant wants to head back to the Bay Area or some other star wants to go there, and they bypass the chance to go and get Jimmy Butler.”

Sources: Steph Curry and Steve Kerr have concerns about how Jimmy Butler would fit on the Warriors.



More details on the latest episode of my podcast: https://t.co/oEvzkmkwdN pic.twitter.com/ZEzNMajeoV — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 30, 2025

Butler’s history of clashing with teammates and coaches during his stints with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, and 76ers likely factors into these concerns. Despite his undeniable talent, Butler has developed a reputation for being a challenging presence within organizations.

Currently serving another suspension from the Heat, Butler is averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 25 games this season.

The Warriors, meanwhile, find themselves on the playoff bubble, sitting 11th in the Western Conference with a 24-23 record.

Related: Golden State Warriors rumor reveals limited Jimmy Butler trade interest, different 2-time All-Star seen as ‘safer’ option