Golden State Warriors rumor reveals limited Jimmy Butler trade interest, different 2-time All-Star seen as ‘safer’ option

While the Golden State Warriors have been linked to a Jimmy Butler trade in recent days a new report claims interest in a deal internally is very limited.

This has been a disappointing season for the Warriors. After a red-hot start, they have spiraled into a deep slump over the last month and a half. Entering their game on Friday against the Phoenix Suns, they are only a game over .500. And would shockingly miss the 2025 NBA playoffs if the season ended today.

Related: Golden State Warriors game today – Get details on the upcoming Warriors schedule

What makes the season results all the more disappointing is that many of their key players have been healthy for much of the year. It has sent a clear message that change is needed. Be it a blockbuster trade to acquire a star player or blowing this roster up over the next six months.

The organization has been linked to a boatload of NBA trade rumors over the last few weeks. One that has grown in interest in recent days is a potential trade for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. However, while the deal might make sense to some, a new report reveals many inside the organization don’t see a fit. And rather target a different star player from the Eastern Conference.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024-25): 17.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 36% 3PT

Golden State Warriors plan to target Zach LaVine instead of Jimmy Butler?

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

In a new report on Thursday, The Athletic revealed that the majority of voices inside the Golden State Warriors organization would prefer to pass on a trade for Jimmy Butler.

“When the Butler saga exploded in Miami more than a month ago, the Warriors quickly bowed out of any discussions. [They were] worried about the price tag and fit, among other concerns,” the outlet revealed. “There was zero push from any layer of the organization to get something for Butler done, team sources said.”

Zach LaVine stats (2024-25): 24.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 45% 3PT

The report also added that there has been a small shift toward considering a Butler trade. But that is only because the price tag may have dropped as he continues to make life difficult for the Miami Heat. So if the Warriors don’t make a move for the future Hall-of-Famer who could they target instead? Well, it looks like Zach LaVine’s bounce-back season has some in Golden State very intrigued.

“The idea of LaVine joining their midst has prompted some intrigue among key stakeholders,” The Athletic claimed. “The presumption is he’d be a better fit in said culture… LaVine is viewed by some within the organization as the safer option. At 29, he’s five and a half years younger and some $6 million cheaper than Butler this season, though his contract extends longer and he’s had some recent health concerns.”

Related: Where do the Golden State Warriors land in our latest NBA power rankings?