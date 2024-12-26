Will Miami Heat trade Jimmy Butler? Team president Pat Riley sounds off about All-Star’s future

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It hasn’t been a festive holiday season for the Miami Heat.

The franchise has been embroiled in trade rumors involving six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that Butler would like the Heat to trade him ahead of the February 6 deadline. His preferred destinations reportedly include the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns.

Butler did not travel to Orlando for the Heat’s Thursday night matchup against the Magic due to a twisted ankle.

With reports flying around about the superstar, Heat team president and Hall of Famer Pat Riley decided to sound off about Butler’s future.

Pat Riley discusses Jimmy Butler’s future with Miami Heat

In a statement, Riley tried to tamp down the trade speculation, stating that they have no intention of shipping Butler out.

“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear — we are not trading Jimmy Butler,” Riley said in a statement to ESPN.com.

Butler is making $49 million this season and has a $52 million player option for 2025-26. Charania reports Butler will most likely decline his option and become a free agent next July.

With trade talks swirling, Butler said he doesn’t mind being in the middle of it.

“I actually like it,” Butler said, via ESPN. “It’s good to be talked about. I don’t think there’s such a thing as bad publicity — to a point.”

Butler has led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in his six seasons in Miami. He is averaging 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this year as the Heat are 14-13 and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

