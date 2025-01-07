NBA insider details why Miami Heat must get huge return in Jimmy Butler trade or face ‘disastrous’ draft scenario

A new report explains why if the Miami Heat trade they absolutely must get a big return and can’t cut his salary and punt to next season.

The Heat’s season could head to a very dark place unless they resolve the Jimmy Butler situation, and fast. The future Hall-of-Famer is seeking a new long-term max contract from Miami. Unfortunately for him, the team is not interested in locking themselves into such a deal with a player set to turn 36 this year.

It has created a situation that has only gotten worse by the weak. Things all came to a head last week when the club decided to suspend Butler over how he has handled his unhappiness with his status after this season. It has put the Heat in a position where they have no choice but to trade the six-time All-Star as soon as possible.

Ridding their payroll of his contract and getting draft assets would be beneficial for the organization long-term. However, on Monday, NBA insider Marc Stein explained why the team needs to get some very good players back and make the playoffs this year. Or they could be looking down the barrel of a very bad situation in future NBA Drafts.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024): 18.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.9 APG, 1.3 SPG, 36% 3PT

Miami Heat have to make the playoffs in 2025, with or without Jimmy Butler

“Whatever happens with Butler between now and Feb. 6, Miami figures to be desperate to make the playoffs this season with or without him. Falling into the lottery would be legitimately disastrous for the Heat,” Stein wrote.

There are two major reasons why the Miami Heat missing the playoffs would be very problematic for the organization. First, as Stein explains, it “would force Miami to send its 2026 [first-round] pick to Oklahoma City — unprotected — after the Thunder acquired it from the LA Clippers. And amended the terms on receiving it as part of a February 2022 swap with Miami involving KZ Okpala.”

Jimmy Butler contract: Three years, $146.3 million

If the Heat make the playoffs this year, they would still lose a first-round pick to Oklahoma City. However, it would be in 2025 and it is top 14 protected. Yet, that is now where the NBA Draft implications of missing the postseason ends for Miami.

“The Heat still owe a future first-rounder to Charlotte as part of last January’s acquisition of Terry Rozier,” Stein wrote. “The NBA’s Stepien Rule prevents teams from surrendering their top pick in consecutive years. So the scenario in which Miami misses this season’s playoffs would have a knock-on effect extending to the Rozier trade.

“Rather than the Heat sending a 2027 protected first-rounder to the Hornets, missing this season’s playoffs would force them to surrender their 2028 first-rounder — unprotected again — to complete the Rozier deal.”

So in short, if the Miami Heat trade Jimmy Butler and then miss the playoffs, it will open the door to a pair of first-round draft picks they owe becoming unprotected.

