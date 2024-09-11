Miami Dolphins’ top running backs in danger of missing Week 2 game vs Bills

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins could be without their top two running backs for Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that Raheem Mostert will be out with a chest injury, and De’Von Achane will be a game-time decision due to a bum ankle.

“There are several guys we’ll be feeling out and go from there,” McDaniel said, via The Palm Beach Post.

One of those players that could step up is rookie running back Jaylen Wright. The fourth-round pick averaged 6.7 yards per carry on 283 attempts in his final two seasons at Tennessee.

Wright didn’t get any touches in Sunday’s comeback win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McDaniel revealed that Mostert toughed through the game with the chest injury.

“He gave his teammates another example of how he’s built differently,” McDaniel told reporters.

The head coach added that McDaniel could be out a week or longer. Mostert and Achane combined for 33 yards rushing and one touchdown against the Jags.

The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Bills.

