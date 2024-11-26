Men’s College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings For Week 3, Including Marquette Golden Eagles And Duke Blue Devils

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Find out who the 25 best basketball teams are in our latest men’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather Sportsnaut’s view of the top 25 college basketball programs in the nation. These rankings are updated weekly.

Here are our latest men’s college basketball rankings.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Rankings

1. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: 1)

The Kansas Jayhawks remain dominant heading into their huge test Tuesday night against the Duke Blue Devils in Las Vegas. This matchup will be their biggest game of the young season.

2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)

The Auburn Tigers remain undefeated and No. 2 in our weekly rankings after a thrilling victory over AP-ranked No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones on Monday night. The Tigers came back from a 16-point deficit and won on a last-second putback by Johni Broome.

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs (Last week: 4)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs crushed Long Beach State by 43 points in their last game to improve to 5-0, moving up to No. 3 in our rankings. It’s their first 5-0 start since the 2021-22 season when they advanced to the national championship game. They face West Virginia Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

4. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 6)

The Kentucky Wildcats continue to climb our rankings, reaching No. 4 this week. They scored 100 points for the third time this season after defeating Jackson State, 108-59. The Wildcats will take on Western Kentucky Tuesday night.

5. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 7)

The Tennessee Volunteers have moved up to No. 5 as they’ve improved to 6-0 on the season. They recently handled Baylor in the Bahamas and next face University of Tennessee-Martin on Wednesday.

6. Marquette Golden Eagles (Last week: 16)

The Marquette Golden Eagles skyrocketed up 10 spots to No. 6 after defeating Purdue and Georgia to improve to 6-0 on the season. If they maintain this momentum, the Big East will run through them. They next face Stonehill on Wednesday.

7. Duke Blue Devils (Last week: 12)

The Duke Blue Devils jumped back into the top 10 after defeating the Arizona Wildcats. Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg has been the real deal, scoring 89 points in his first five collegiate games. The 4-1 Blue Devils face a tall task Tuesday night against the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide (Last week: 11)

The Alabama Crimson Tide moved to No. 8 after defeating AP-ranked Illinois, 100-87. Now 4-1 on the season, they face a big matchup Tuesday night against the Houston Cougars in the Players Era Festival.

9. Houston Cougars (Last week: 13)

The Houston Cougars have been defensive juggernauts this season, allowing just 53 points per game. They recently beat Hofstra, 80-44, to improve to 3-1. They face the Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday night in the Players Era Festival.

10. Indiana Hoosiers (Last week: 10)

The Indiana Hoosiers remain at No. 10 with a 4-0 record after defeating UNC-Greensboro, 69-58. They next face the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Who is No 1 in men’s college basketball?

The Kansas Jayhawks are the No. 1 team in the nation, according to The Associated Press poll.

Who won the most national championships in college basketball?

No team in college basketball history has more national championships than the UCLA Bruins. The UCLA Bruins, once coached by NCAA legend John Wooden, hold the record with 11 national titles, three more than the second-place Kentucky Wildcats.

Who is the winningest team in men’s college basketball?

While Kentucky may not have the most national titles, the program is iconic for its many impactful coaches and players who have helped earn 2,398 victories, the most in men’s college basketball history.

How many teams are in NCAA men’s basketball Division 1?

Division I men’s college basketball has more than double the number of football programs (133), with 352 teams currently competing.

