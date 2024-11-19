Men’s College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings For Week 2, Including Kansas Jayhawks And Kentucky Wildcats

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Find out who the 25 best basketball teams are in our latest men’s college basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Our list isn’t a rundown of the latest Associated Press or Coaches Poll but rather Sportsnaut’s view of the top 25 college basketball programs in the nation. These power rankings are updated weekly.

Here are our latest men’s college basketball rankings.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Rankings

1. Kansas Jayhawks (Last week: 1)

The Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) continue to roll after beating Michigan State and Oakland, remaining No. 1 in Sportsnaut’s power rankings. The Jayhawks face UNC Wilmington on Tuesday night.

2. Auburn Tigers (Last week: 2)

Despite an altercation on their team plane prior to their game against Houston, the Auburn Tigers (3-0) face North Alabama this week. They defeated Kent State as Johni Broome and Chaney Johnson each scored 18 points. They remain No. 2 on the power rankings list.

3. Connecticut Huskies (Last week: 5)

The Connecticut Huskies (3-0) moved up to No. 3 in Sportsnaut’s power rankings as the back-to-back national champions crushed Le Moyne by 41 points. They next face East Texas A&M before a challenging stretch against Maui Invitational opponents, Baylor, Texas, Gonzaga, and Xavier — a real test for a team that lost four starters.

4. Gonzaga Bulldogs (Last week: 6)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-0) rose to No. 4 after beating San Diego State, 80-67. Graham Ike scored 23 points, while Ryan Nembhard added 19 points and 10 assists. The Bulldogs next face Long Beach State.

5. Purdue Boilermakers (Last week: 15)

The Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) jumped 10 spots after upsetting then-No. 2 Alabama, 87-78, and earning a close win over Yale. They face the Marquette Golden Eagles on Tuesday night.

6. Kentucky Wildcats (Last week: 17)

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) climbed 11 spots after defeating then-No. 6 Duke, 77-72. They face Lipscomb on Tuesday night and Jackson State on Friday. The Wildcats should be 5-0 at the end of the week.

7. Tennessee Volunteers (Last week: 7)

The Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) remain at No. 7 after dominant wins over Austin Peay and Montana. This week, they face the Virginia Cavaliers.

8. Iowa State Cyclones (Last week: 8)

The Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) defeated IUPUI by 35 points but face a tougher schedule ahead with games against Auburn and Marquette. They remain in the No. 8 power rankings spot.

9. Creighton Bluejays (Last week: 9)

The Creighton Bluejays (4-0) defeated Kansas City, 79-56, and next face Nebraska on Friday. They still remain at No. 9, but can move up once they play some tougher teams.

10. Indiana Hoosiers (Last week: 10)

The Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) defeated South Carolina, 87-71, and next face UNC-Greensboro on Thursday. They stay at No. 10.

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide 12. Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils 13. Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars 14. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels 15. Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears 16. Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette Golden Eagles 17. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers 18. Florida Gators

Florida Gators 19. Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks 20. Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats 21. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats 22. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders 23. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini 24. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 25. Xavier Musketeers

Who is No 1 in men’s college basketball?

The Kansas Jayhawks are the No. 1 team in the nation, according to The Associated Press poll.

Who won the most national championships in college basketball?

No team in college basketball history has more national championships than the UCLA Bruins. The UCLA Bruins, once coached by NCAA legend John Wooden, hold the record with 11 national titles, three more than the second-place Kentucky Wildcats.

Who is the winningest team in men’s college basketball?

While Kentucky may not have the most national titles, the program is iconic for its many impactful coaches and players who have helped earn 2,398 victories, the most in men’s college basketball history.

How many teams are in NCAA men’s basketball Division 1?

Division I men’s college basketball has more than double the number of football programs (133), with 352 teams currently competing.

