Surprising Atlanta Falcons news on Matthew Judon contract talks, future with team

The Atlanta Falcons made NFL news this week by signing safety Justin Simmons and trading for edge rusher Matthew Judon. Even more surprising than the deals is the decision Judon made before being traded to the Falcons.

Judon, age 32, missed a majority of the 2023 NFL season due to a torn lower bicep. It meant he entered this season on the wrong side of 30 with durability concerns and an expiring contract. It’s also why Judon held out for part of training camp this summer, seeking a contract extension.

Matthew Judon stats (Pro Football Reference): 62 quarterback hits, 33 tackles for loss, 32 sacks in 38 games played from 2021-’23 with New England Patriots

Related: NFL defense rankings, Atlanta Falcons rise after Matthew Judon trade

However, Judon and the Patriots front office never came close to terms on a new contract. With New England in a rebuild, it decided to float the Pro Bowl edge rusher in NFL trade rumors to see what teams were willing to offer. Amid interest from multiple suitors, the Patriots traded him to Atlanta for a 2025 third-round pick.

In the days following the trade, there’s been limited Falcons news about contract negotiations between the two sides. While Atlanta is seemingly open to making a deal, especially given the compensation it sacrificed to get him, it appears a deal might not happen.

Related: NFL predictions 2024, Atlanta Falcons season projection

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on the latest episode of the Scoop City podcast that while Judon wanted to be traded to the Falcons, he’s not necessarily looking for a contract extension anymore.

“He was willing to get traded to a team that could contend and not have that team re-do his deal. So he is most likely going to play on the contract that he’s on right now. He is willing to play on this deal because he wants to play on a team and win.” Dianna Russini on Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Matthew Judon

Also Read: Atlanta Falcons had stunning draft grade on Michael Penix Jr

Matthew Judon contract (Spotrac): $6.735 million salary in 2024, NFL free agent in 2025

It’s an undeniable risk for the 32-year-old edge rusher. He could suffer a season-ending injury at any point during the upcoming season and it would have a catastrophic impact on his earning power in NFL free agency next year. If he stays healthy, however, then there’s a chance he could add a few million dollars to his next deal.

As a result, there likely won’t be substantiation contract talks between the Falcons and Judon. He’ll play out the upcoming season on his current deal, competing with a playoff contender, with the hope it pays off for him financially in a few months.

Related: Optimistic predictions for all 32 NFL teams