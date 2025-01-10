Top NFL prospect wanted for negligent homicide in deadly hit-and-run, Louisiana police say

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

An arrest warrant has been issued for a top NFL prospect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, 24, caused a crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall before immediately fleeing the scene.

The deadly accident occurred on Dec. 17, 2024, on Louisiana Highway 20. According to police, Lacy, driving a 2023 Dodge Charger, “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone.”

A pickup truck was forced to brake suddenly and swerve to avoid a head-on collision with Lacy’s vehicle. Hall, who was driving a 2017 Kia Cadenza behind the pickup, then swerved to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger.

As a result, Hall crossed the centerline and crashed head-on with another vehicle. He later died from his injuries.

“Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash,” police said in a statement.

Lacy is now wanted on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit and run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. Police say they are in contact with Lacy and his lawyers regarding his surrender.

Kyren Lacy declared for NFL Draft following crash

In a stunning development, Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft just two days after the deadly crash. The wide receiver was projected as a first-round pick after a standout season at LSU, where he caught 58 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.

Lacy had transferred to LSU prior to the 2023 season after spending his first two collegiate seasons with the University of Louisiana.

